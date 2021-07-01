Police say a man drowned near Pacifica Pier Wednesday evening. Details are sketchy and the man's identity hasn't been released.
Pacifica Police were notified by the U.S. Coast Guard of a boat in distress near the pier at about 6:05 p.m. on. Wednesday. When first-responders from the Police Department, North County Fire Authority and American Medical Response arrived on the scene they saw a boat along the shoreline at Sharp Park Beach, just south of the pier.
Witnesses told police there was an unresponsive man in the water and officers and bystanders were able to pull him to shore. Two other passengers in the boat survived the incident.
Authorities have not released the man's identity pending notification of next of kin.
Details about the boat or how the man came to be in the water were not immediately available. The Tribune will print updates as they become available.
