A Half Moon Bay woman accused of killing a bicyclist near San Gregorio in July 2022 pleaded not guilty to all charges in court last week.
Authorities said Samantha Hartwell was driving northbound when she lost control of her car and veered into the right shoulder bicycle lane at high speed. That is where she allegedly hit and killed Thomas Hampe, a 60-year-old Half Moon Bay resident, who was also headed north, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
