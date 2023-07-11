Pacifica Police officers responded to a report of a solo-vehicle crash at 12:54 a.m. on July 6 at Highway 1 and Rockaway Beach Avenue. They arrested a male driver, a 23-year-old from Moss Beach, who they said was drunk and had collided with the traffic light located on the island near the eastbound lane of Rockaway Beach Avenue.
The driver was uninjured and arrested for drunk driving. He was eventually transported to First Chance to be released when sober.
