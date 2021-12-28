After being canceled for two consecutive years, the Pacific Coast Dream Machines event will return from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 24, 2022, at the Half Moon Bay Airport’s Eddie Andreini Field. Gates will open at 7 a.m. for those who have registered their machine or plan to register the day of the show.
At least that is the expectation. The show was canceled the last two years due to pandemic restrictions.
The specialized showcase plans to feature more than 2,000 tricked out cars, planes and custom motorcycles, among other machines from the 20th and 21st centuries. There will be vehicles ranging from hot rods, dragsters, custom cars, lowriders, and muscle cars as well as vintage warbirds, classic planes from the 1940s and ’50s, military vehicles and a special display of vintage police cars.
In honor of the former Half Moon Bay Drag Strip, there will be unimotorcycle drag races. Coastsiders will see flyovers by historic military aircraft and at 10 a.m., noon and
2 p.m. vehicles will participate in the Bob Senz
Big Cacklefest, a mass synchronized firing up of engines.
The Kidz Super Duper Funzone will feature bungee jumping and a climbing wall as well as other amusements for kids.
There will be live music, food, craft beer, wine and custom cocktails.
The 30th Dream Machines event will feature a new and improved event layout to bring the many vehicles closer together. Proceeds of the event will benefit the Coastside Adult Day Health Center.
To show a car, truck, motorcycle, aircraft or other machine, the registration fee is $40; it will be $50 for entries after April 15. Registration fees include a custom dash plaque and admission for the registrant and a passenger.
For those interested in attending as spectators, admission in advance is $25, and $30 at the gate for
adults ages 18 to 64. For those 11 to 17 or over 65, admission is $15 in advance and $20 at the gate. The event is free for kids 10 and under with a paying adult.
For more information, or to purchase tickets or to register your machine, visit www.miramarevents.com/dreammachines.
