Thousands of people made their wayto the Half Moon Bay Airport on Sunday for the return of the Pacific Coast Dream Machines. As always, the fundraiser for the Coastside Adult Day Health Center featured classic cars, vintage aircraft and much more.
Sunday was Kevin Shane’s first Pacific Coast Dream Machines without his father. For 16 years, Kevin and his dad, Frank Shane, had traveled to every Dream Machines together. But Frank Shane died last year, and so on Sunday his son brought the green 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle they bought 14 years ago to the Half Moon Bay Airport as a way to honor his late father.
Kevin Shane, who lives in San Francisco, said the two didn’t come down the past several years after his father’s health started to decline. But memories never die. The younger Shane learned to drive stick in the Chevrolet, and the two worked on it extensively. The car holds a vintage appeal for a man who remembers his father in the driver’s seat.
With only 52,000 miles on it, Kevin Shane drives the car weekly.
“There’s more than just cars,” Kevin Shane said of Dream Machines. “There’s more to see, more to do. It’s just a good show. Some car shows have a year restriction, so it’s cool seeing people with new and old cars.
“I have respect for some of the newer stuff, but I’m an old soul,” he said.
Shane was one of numerous showmen who came to celebrate and learn about cars in all shapes, sizes and ages for the 30th anniversary of Dream Machines on Sunday at the Half Moon Bay Airport.
Some cars were set up by 6 a.m. though the gates wouldn’t open until 10 a.m. Their owners planned to stay all day for a tribute to all things with wheels, wings or a motor. Thousands of people descended onto the airport tarmac, as they did for the past 29 Dream Machines. But for Bay Area car lovers it marked the long-awaited return after the event was canceled for the last three years.
Standing in front of “Miss Notre Dame,” a wooden boat with a 917-horsepower engine, John Eames and his son, Eastwick, of Redwood City, reveled in the vast assortment of vehicles stationed throughout the airport.
“Just the variety here,” John Eames said. “It’s not like going to just a car show, an air show or a boat show. It’s all here.”
For Mark and Lori Cole, it was their first time attending Dream Machines and their first time in Half Moon Bay. The couple runs Sierra Auto Restoration in Sonora, which is where they worked on their cherry-red 1967 Chevy Corvette Coupe. The car had been through several autocross races before they stripped it down to the bones and remade the interior. The Coles show their car locally and in Pismo Beach.
“It’s nice. It’s something different rather than the same car shows we usually go to,” Mark Cole said just as several planes roared overhead. “That’s actually what we’ve been waiting for.”
The annual showcase is a key fundraiser for the Coastside Adult Day Health Center, which provides myriad mental and physical health programs for local people. The event showcased all manner of trucks, jeeps, military cars, motorcycles, tractors, planes and helicopters, as well as a rock climbing wall, live music and other entertainment options. The Erickson Collection’s "Ye Olde Pub" Boeing B-17 bomber plane was a huge draw and had long lines snaking out of the plane all day. A dozen vintage wooden racing boats, capable of reaching more than 100 miles per hour and originally built as far back as the 1920s, were a popular display courtesy of the Antique and Classic Boating Society of Northern California.
Not every car was a throwback. A display from Alef Aeronautics, a venture-backed tech company based in Santa Clara, had a prototype matte black flying car that is taking pre-orders for a $300,000 expected price.
Standing next to his orange 2019 Corvette ZR1, Frankie Herrou said he enjoyed talking and learning from people as much as he does showing off his car. At an event that has so many people with a like-minded enthusiasm for cars, you can’t help but pick up interesting ideas, even if you already have a sports car capable of hitting more than 200 miles per hour, he said.
“You just meet a lot of nice guys who know a lot about (cars). They’ll tell you something about your car that you don’t even know,” Herrou said.“They might be an older guy who worked on engines all their life, the hotrods. There’s a lot of knowledge walking around here.”
San Jose’s Rick Suarez acknowledged he enjoys the compliments coming his way when people take in his “Ferrari red” 1957 Chevy Bel Air. Sunday was his fourth time attending Dream Machines. The 61-year-old bought the car 20 years ago, and even though he dreamed of a vintage convertible, he seems content with the Bel Air.
“I should have been born in the ’50s,” he said. “I love the vintage stuff.”
Suarez is familiar with a host of Bay Area car shows. Though Dream Machines might not be on the same level as Hot August Nights, an annual show in Reno, Nev., that brings in people from across the country, Half Moon Bay’s event is always on his radar.
“Other than Reno, this is the one to go to,” he said. “The people, the food, it’s great.”
August Howell is a staff writer for the Review covering city government and public safety. Previously, he was the Review’s community, arts and sports reporter. He studied journalism at the University of Oregon.
April is national poetry month, a time to reflect on the cultural impact of writers in the lives of readers. What better way for the Tribune to celebrate than by looking back at the most well-known poet and author ever to live in the Pacifica area!
It was still dark, not yet 7 a.m., as the small crowd walked toward the summit at Sweeney Ridge. Then, in a blinding instant, the sun’s first light spilled over the East Bay hills and ignited the gathering. People gasped, and the bagpipe strains of “Amazing Grace” pierced the air.
Pacifica’s third-graders received a special spring surprise when members of the Rotary Club of Pacifica visited their schools to deliver a brand-new Macmillan Dictionary to each student. For the 15th year, Rotarians purchased and distributed over 325 dictionaries to all third-graders in the …
Coastsiders interested in radio communication have an opportunity to learn with other like-minded folks next week. The Bay Area Educational Amateur Radio Society is hosting its regular “Ham Cram” course on April 22 at the Santa Clara First Baptist Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.