February was Veterinary Dental Month and a good reminder that it is important to think about your pet’s daily regimen to maintain their oral health. Things to consider at home are your pet’s brushing routine and using dental chews or sprays.
I always tell owners that in a perfect world I would brush my pet dog’s or cat’s teeth once daily. For cats and small dogs I prefer the pet toothbrush that fits on your finger. For larger dogs I like the dog toothbrush that looks like a human brush but is beveled at the end to improve the angle for brushing.
Try to find a toothpaste that your pet likes and do not use a human toothpaste because most will contain Xylitol (artificial sweetener) that is toxic to pets. Pet toothpastes come in a variety of flavors (unflavored, chicken, fish, etc.). If you find a paste that your pet enjoys, it will increase the chances they will allow you to brush their teeth. They may even come up to you asking for a tooth brushing.
To help facilitate brushing, I recommend that pet owners start by just touching their pet’s teeth and gums at home when the pet is relaxed. It is ideal to start this when the pet is a puppy/kitten even before they have their adult teeth. If they get used to you lifting their lip and touching their teeth, they should be less averse to you doing this and brushing their teeth when they are adults. If you are unable to brush your pet’s teeth every day, just do it as often as you can (even if it is once or twice a week). Something is better than nothing.
The other recommendation is to get a good dental chew. I would find one that your pet likes and give it twice weekly. You can give a chew daily as long as your pet doesn’t start putting on weight. (All dental chews contain calories.) I would find a chew that is medium-firmness (such as a Greenie, Dentastix or CET Chews). I would avoid anything so soft that your pet’s teeth could sink into it, or anything too hard like an antler or bone. (I’ve seen too many chipped or broken teeth from dogs chewing bones.)
Another category of at-home dental products is the water additive or spray. These are fine, but I would consider them better at helping with smelly breath. The mechanical scrubbing of the teeth with a brush or a chew is preferable to using a rinse or spray. A spray can be used on top of brushing or chews. Consider it like you or I using a mouth wash. You hopefully wouldn’t stop brushing because you rinse your mouth with Listerine.
When you brush your pet’s teeth, look out for redness or irritation of the gums. Once your pet has enough tartar on their teeth that they begin to develop gingivitis, you will want to consider having them professionally cleaned. Have your pet examined by a veterinarian in this case to determine if a cleaning is needed. Your vet will grade your pet’s dental disease from 0 (no dental disease) to 4 (severe dental disease). I will generally recommend a cleaning once a pet’s disease is 2 or above.
A proper dental cleaning requires anesthesia. This allows for full-mouth dental X-rays, probing and charting of the teeth, deep cleaning (including under the gum line) and any dental extractions if necessary. Generally speaking, the smaller the dog the faster they tend to build up tartar. In my personal experience, the breeds that tend to require the most frequent dental cleanings include Dachshunds, Yorkies and Chihuahuas. It’s important to maintain at-home dental health with any pet, but especially in these small breed dogs. If a pet’s teeth are not maintained, this leads to tartar buildup and gingivitis. Bacteria can then propagate in the mouth and eventually enter the bloodstream to travel elsewhere in the body (including heart valves).
For a great list of veterinary-approved dental products as well as information about brushing your pet’s teeth, please visit the Veterinary Oral Health Council’s website: www.VOHC.org. If you wish to have your pet’s dental health scored or discuss the need for a dental cleaning, make an appointment with your local veterinarian.
Dr. Brandon Wilson is a Pacifica resident. He is a 2009 graduate of University of California, Davis, School of Veterinary Medicine. He has been a full-time veterinarian at Linda Mar Veterinary Hospital for a decade.
