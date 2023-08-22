Recent reports of a suspected outbreak of Canine Infectious Respiratory Disease Complex, or “dog pneumonia,” at an animal sanctuary called The Asher House in the Willamette Valley, Ore., has caused some concern among dog owners on the coast about the possibilities of infection in the area.
Nextdoor posts from locals indicate a fear in the community, but Dr. Brandon Wilson, a veterinarian at Linda Mar Veterinary Hospital, said that, at this time, he isn’t too worried about it in Northern California.
“At this point I wouldn’t be overly concerned,” he wrote in an email to the Tribune. “(But) I may avoid traveling with my dog to Oregon until this outbreak is better understood.”
Wilson said he would also avoid taking dogs to places that are heavily trafficked by other dogs, especially dogs that travel around the country. That includes places like dog shows or kennels. He said if your dog is going to be kenneled, to make sure they are up-to-date on both their Bordetella and influenza vaccines.
“This is all pretty new,” he said. “There’s not much information out about it … The outbreak is currently being investigated and tests are occurring in an attempt to determine the specific organism causing the disease.”
The Oregon Veterinary Medical Association said in a prepared statement that the pathogen has not been definitively identified by veterinary laboratories. According to the organization, periodic outbreaks of Canine Infectious Respiratory Disease Complex can occur in the dog population, and are transmitted by respiratory droplets.
Lee Asher, owner of The Asher House, near Portland, shared on TikTok and Instagram that the sanctuary was hit hard “with a rare type of pneumonia.” “It’s unpredictable, fast-acting, and quickly leads to an infection in the lungs,” Asher said in the post.
Roo, one of the sanctuary’s dogs, died as a result of the illness, with four other dogs in and out of the emergency room.
Symptoms include coughing, sneezing, nasal or eye discharge, and lethargy. While at this time, the outbreak is mainly contained to Oregon, the OVMA encourages the public to check with their veterinarian if their dog shows these symptoms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.