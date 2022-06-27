Most great ideas dreamed up among friends over a few drinks at a bar rarely see the light of day. However, when a group at Winters Tavern discovered a mutual passion for chili one evening, they decided they must share their craft with the wider world. Plans for the inaugural Winters Tavern Chili Cook-off took shape soon afterward.
On Saturday afternoon, chefs, friends and unsuspecting bystanders participated in what all involved hope will be a new annual event. Although several expected entrants failed to show up by the announced starting time of 3 p.m., five chili chefs were already busy stirring by then. The crockpots strained to pull enough power to warm their diverse concoctions from the shared circuit.
Greg Hoy, a recording artist and the only chef from across the Bay, seemed ready to defeat all comers. The experienced chili competitor with a fine sense of seasoning posted a snazzy banner boasting that Hoy’s “Almost Famous Barnyard Chili” features “5 Animals in Every Bite.” Silhouettes of a turkey, pig, goose, cow and chicken answered the ensuing question.
Hoy said that during the pandemic he missed the competitive spirit of chili cook-offs. He reminisced about the great competitions he’d seen in Santa Cruz and Reno, Nev. This would be his first entry since an event at Teeth Bar in San Francisco in 2018.
Aided by his friendly and capable sous chef Courtney, Hoy set up environmentally friendly tasting bowls and spoons with individual portions of cheddar, chives and saltines at hand.
Long-time Pacifica resident “Surfer Steve” plugged in at the other end of the table and showed no sign of being intimidated by the East Bay musician. He brought game – elk to be precise — adding a dark hue to his blend. He said thinking about chili reminded him of campfire meals while hunting in Montana. This elk, though, was farm-raised and purchased.
Another contestant who went by the name “Chef Steven Stills” bore a remarkable resemblance to Winters proprietor C.J. Valenti. He praised the social value of the versatile bean mixture. “It’s collaborative and impromptu. There are a lot of add-able ingredients — such as citrus, different chilies, beer – to make it a different chili every time,” he explained.
“The alchemy of chili,” as he called it, reminds him of camping trips he took growing up.
Another contestant mysteriously dropped off a disposable container with a saucy liquid. The cook’s identity remained unknown but that didn’t discourage people from tasting. Courtney dubbed the entry “Staggu” in acknowledgement of its resemblance to Ragu spaghetti sauce. Its chances of winning never seemed significant.
A pair of locals, Sam Juarez and Gina Bella, rounded out the entries. Cooking in general and cooking chili in particular plays a big role in their friendship. They cook a lot for friends, they explained.
When asked what they thought might give their stew an edge against the formidable competition, Sam said that they “don’t want to give away any secrets but they had combined a few of their recipes” in the pot. They wanted their meat to stand out so they tenderized it a lot. Their competitors and the line of tasters quickly observed that the pair’s chili featured shredded meat, giving it a distinctive texture.
The four competitors (and the hostless Staggu) stirred and heated beyond the announced 3 p.m. starting time, all in mutual respect of the competition. The public that was invited to taste and judge became a bit restless. Someone suggested that 4:20 p.m. might be a better starting time for this group. Hoy was the only one with enough competition circuit experience to plan their quantities effectively. “It seemed like a lot when there were only two of us camping,” Chef Stills said.
Finally, Valenti declared the official start and a line quickly formed. Lots of discussions broke out about the nuances and attributes of each sample.
After the first few votes had already been submitted, a late entry burst onto the scene. “Mo’ Chili,” prepared by 17-year Pacifica resident “Scooter Moe,” began to steal the show.
“Where I grew up in the Caribbean,” Moe explained, “doing more cutting and chopping for your food shows how much love you put in.” He chopped three colors of bell pepper (and other ingredients he wouldn’t divulge) into his pot.
As the tasters went down the line they were treated to a sampling of the classic dish’s variety. Hoy’s five meats were complemented by a dash of liquid smoke. Crumbles of queso fresco offered a cooling balance to Chef Stills’ classic flavors.
When not another spoonful of chili could be scraped from the pots, the vote counting began. As many had anticipated, Moe took the prize. But given the late surge in votes for his Caribbean-inspired flavor, rumors of voter fraud circulated. But no suitcases filled with ballots or evidence of Italian satellites interfering with the count could be identified, so the crowd celebrated the love he had put into his chili.
“It feels liberating to win,” the creator of the tangy blend declared.
Surfer Steve and the duo of Sam and Gina shared second place. Hoy observed that the overcast skies had offered perfect chili eating weather.
“You just never know what people will want on a given day,” he said to explain his low finish, struggling to coin an apt metaphor. “That’s the way the bean crumbles?”
