Every 10 years after the federal census is complete, council election district lines must be reviewed and, if necessary, adjusted to keep the boundaries as nearly equal in proportion. In California, cities must conduct at least four public hearings on the issue. Cities with a November election must have the maps approved no later than April 17.
Robert McIntyre from National Demographics Corp. presented a report at the Jan. 10 Pacifica City Council meeting. The boundaries were reviewed using new census data and determined to be balanced with about 7,735 in each district. It will meet the criteria specified in the elections code, he said.
Draft maps will be reviewed at the public hearing on Feb. 14. The next hearing will select the final map. The final hearing will be held on March 14 to adopt the final ordinance.
McIntyre asked the council if it wanted to provide mapping tools for the public. At Councilmember Mike O’Neill’s suggestion, elected officials agreed to spend $4,000 on Excel tools for the public to use.
“When all is said and done, the maps are going to be the same,” O’Neill said.
“My vote would be to keep the maps as is,” said Councilmember Sue Beckmeyer.
Dinah Verby said she was involved when the city drew maps in 2018. “There was an earlier version where Vallemar was split. I think it’s important to keep Vallemar in one district. I expect the maps will stay the same,” she said.
