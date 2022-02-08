Year-end financial disclosures submitted by four candidates hoping to replace San Mateo County Supervisor Don Horsley provide an early view of how the race might unfold in the coming months.
After a stint as San Mateo County Sheriff, Horsley took the District 3 supervisor’s office at the start of 2011. After winning election three times he will be termed out at the end of this year.
Electricians union political director Steven Booker, San Mateo County Harbor District Commissioner Virginia Chang-Kiraly, Menlo Park City Councilman Ray Mueller and San Carlos City Councilwoman Laura Parmer-Lohan will vie in the June 7 primary to represent a slightly redrawn district following Horsley’s long tenure.
The enormous district extends along the San Mateo County coast from Pacifica to the Santa Cruz County line. From Millbrae, the eastern boundary of the district runs along Interstate 280 crossing over to include San Carlos, Atherton and portions of Menlo Park and Belmont. It is the only one of the five districts with a predominantly white electorate.
Mueller started the year with the most cash on hand, just under $160,000. Contributions to Mueller generally came in larger amounts than those for other candidates, with numerous donors giving in the $1,000 to $4,000 range.
Parmer-Lohan trailed close behind Mueller with $130,000 on hand to start the year. Booker and Chang-Kiraly lagged with $61,000 and $83,000, respectively, though Chang-Kiraly’s sum includes a $50,000 loan she made to her own campaign.
The Mueller and Parmer-Lohan campaigns have both already spent approximately $40,000, about $10,000 more than each of the other two campaigns.
Even though the candidates hail from different parts of the district, all of them received support from individuals throughout the county and beyond. Booker lives in Half Moon Bay. Many of the contributions to his campaign come from fellow electricians throughout the Bay Area. Mueller and Chang-Kiraly reside in Menlo Park and Parmer-Lohan in San Carlos.
Parmer-Lohan and Mueller have also received the most prominent endorsements. Horsley announced his support for the San Carlos council member last week, joining Supervisor Carole Groom and numerous other current and former elected officials from cities throughout the county. Mueller also boasts support from two sitting supervisors, David Pine and Warren Slocum, along with U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo and a long list of current and former office holders from throughout the county.
David Canepa, the remaining supervisor, has given his support to Booker, joining numerous local unions of electrical workers and a shorter list of local elected officials. Chang-Kiraly does not list endorsements on her campaign website.
If none of the candidates receives a majority of votes in the June primary, the top two will face each other in the November election.
