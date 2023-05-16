▸ Government body: Pacifica Planning Commission
▸ Time and date: 7 p.m., May 15
▸ Present: Chair Lauren Bermen, Vice Chair Samantha Hauser, Commissioners Daniella Devine, James Godwin, David Leal, and Greg Wright
▸ Absent: Commissioner Alex Ferguson
▸ Staff: Planning Director Christian Murdock
▸ Last minute removal: Item No. 3 was removed from the meeting’s agenda just as it began. That was much to the chagrin of the team behind the North Coast County Water District headquarters remodel and construction project, which had already assembled to provide expertise on the matter.
▸ Quarry reclamation plan: Just as the subject of the quarry was brought up, Planning Director Murdock asked that the discussion be postponed. He explained to the commission that the appropriate time to discuss the quarry would be at the scheduled June 5 meeting.
▸ Reappointments: Berman proposed two separate motions that would name Hauser as her successor and Leal the new vice chair. Both motions passed unanimously.
— Adrian Jose Fernandez
As the anniversary nears, Pacifica Police are asking for help making an arrest in a 7-year-old shooting.
Half Moon Bay’s Marin Holt remembers riding a loop around Edgewood and Cañada roads with her family as a young girl. She kept on pedaling through the years and much later trekked up from Panama through Mexico — a 2,800-mile journey that proved people the world over use bikes not just for rec…
Did you accomplish a special sports feat this year, or know someone who did? If so, you may be eligible for the Pacifica Sports Club “Breakfast of Champions” award this year.
Pacifica Police are investigating a possible drowning at Esplanade Beach earlier today.
San Mateo County residents charged with parking tickets and other infractions have a new way to pay fees to the court — and ask for fines to be reduced.
▸ Government body: Pacifica City Council strategic planning workshop
The Pacifica Historical Society is hosting a painting party beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 22, at the Pacifica Coastside Museum, 1850 Francisco Blvd.
Pacifican Dana Miller has made quilts for 13 years, and now she has made it a business. In the coming months, Miller is set to open Coastside Quilt Studio at 1305 Palmetto Ave. Unit E. Watch for a soft opening as soon as May and a grand opening in the fall.
