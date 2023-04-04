Last week regulators shuttered commercial crab fishing season for most of California, another blow to the state’s fishing industry that has already seen salmon season canned for the year.
Starting April 15, commercial Dungeness crabbing will be closed from the Sonoma-Mendocino county line to the Mexican border, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife announced on Thursday. Recreational crabbing remains open statewide.
It’s been a rocky crab season for commercial fishers. The Dungeness crab season was supposed to start on Nov. 15, but it was delayed more than a month due to entanglement concerns. The Greater Bay Area’s commercial crabbing zone didn’t open for business until New Year’s Eve — meaning the industry lost out on the lucrative holiday season.
Now, officials are closing the season 10 weeks early to reduce the risk of humpback whales being entangled in trap lines. Regulators from the California Dungeness Crab Fishing Gear Working Group said they are anticipating more humpback whales arriving in the coming weeks based on historical migration patterns. The CDFW stated it will remove commercial crab traps left in the water beginning April 21.
The whole state remains under a Fleet Advisory for both commercial and recreational Dungeness crab fisheries. Commercial fishers north of Point Arena can still operate. However, officials are considering a trap restriction “when humpback whales return to forage during the spring and summer,” according to the state agency.
NOAA Fisheries estimate that roughly 75 percent of reported whale entanglements are fatal. Deaths can occur when whales drag the heavy fishing gear for months, hindering their ability to dive and feed. The National Marine Fisheries Service reported a 400 percent increase in humpback whale mortality and injury from human activity from 2018 to 2021.
“Whales will soon arrive off our shores in large numbers to feast on krill and small fish, and when they arrive it’s heartening to know they will hopefully be able to find the food they need without the risk of becoming entangled in a fishing line,” said Geoff Shester, Oceana’s California campaign director and senior scientist and a member of the California Dungeness Crab Fishing Gear Working Group, in a statement.
The truncated season has caused some fishers to seek new trapping methods to avoid continuous closers. In February, the California Fish and Game Commission approved an Experimental Fishing Permit for an applicant to test “pop-up gear” for use in commercial crab fisheries between the Oregon-California border and Point Conception even while the zone is closed to traditional trapping methods. The pop-up traps use bags or buoys that can be inflated by remote or time-release sensors to float traps to the surface, eliminating lines that can potentially entangle whales. The proposal approved by the state requests 3 to 10 fishers test the method for four years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.