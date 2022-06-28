Diabetes is the result of a lack of insulin and is a common endocrine disorder in people, dogs and cats. Insulin is a hormone that is necessary to move glucose out of the bloodstream and into cells in order to be used for energy production. Without insulin, glucose languishes in the bloodstream and the cells of the body begin to starve.
You can think of insulin as the gatekeeper of cellular energy. To diagnose diabetes, your veterinarian will need to run basic blood and urine tests.
As blood glucose levels get higher and higher, the body will begin to dump excess glucose into the urine to be excreted. Glucose is hyperosmolar and will therefore draw water into the urine with itself. This explains the common side effect of an uncontrolled diabetic: drinking and urinating excessively. Along with excess hunger (as the body thinks it’s starving) and weight loss, these form the main symptoms of diabetes. Dogs with diabetes will often form cataracts.
Type 1 diabetes in humans is a lack of insulin production that a person is born with. Dogs are most like Type 1 diabetics. Once diagnosed with diabetes, dogs will generally need to be given insulin every day for the rest of their lives. A dog will very rarely revert from being a diabetic (even with diet change and weight loss). Cats are more like Type 2 diabetics. Type 2 diabetes in humans is a lack of efficacy of insulin. Diet change and weight loss can help many Type 2 human diabetics and cats need less insulin over time, or even to be cured of the disease.
When your dog or cat is diagnosed with diabetes, it will need to be determined if they are ketotic. When the body lacks insulin and cannot utilize glucose for energy production, it starts to break down muscle. With a break down of muscle comes a release of ketones in the system. If enough ketones are released, the acidity of the bloodstream can change and make a person or animal very sick. If a pet has ketones in its system (has diabetic ketoacidosis), they will need to be hospitalized at an emergency hospital to be started on insulin and stabilized. If a pet is not ketotic, they will be started on insulin injections to start at home.
There are many types of insulin. Each veterinarian may have a different insulin preference. I personally like using NPH insulin in dogs and Glargine insulin in cats. A dog will be put on a high fiber diet to help with glucose management while a cat will be put on a low carbohydrate diet. These are generally prescription pet foods that are specialized for the management of diabetes. In most cases insulin will need to be given as an injection twice daily ongoing at home.
Once a pet is put on insulin, they will need to be serially rechecked in the hospital. This is done to make sure that your pet is on an appropriate dose of medication. If the dose is too low, they may become ketotic and sick. If the dose is too high, their blood glucose may get too low and they may seizure. The best way to monitor a diabetic pet is a blood glucose curve. This involves leaving your pet in the hospital all day. Blood glucose is usually checked every two hours to see how high and low the glucose gets over the course of the day. If a pet is too stressed staying at the hospital (usually cats), a fructosamine test may be done instead. This is a single blood draw to test a frustosamine level. A fructosamine test gives your veterinarian a rough estimate of your pet’s average blood glucose level over the last two weeks.
Diabetes is arguably the most difficult endocrine disorder for a veterinarian to manage. Finding the right dose and feeding regimen for each pet can take a lot
of tinkering and testing. Also, the thought of giving a pet an injection twice daily is often daunting for an owner, though it is much easier than most people think.
If your pet is drinking, urinating and eating excessively while losing weight, they should be seen by a veterinarian ASAP. The sooner diabetes is diagnosed and treated, the better prognosis your pet will have.
— Dr. Brandon Wilson is a Pacifica resident. He is a 2009 graduate of University of California, Davis, School of Veterinary Medicine. He has been a full-time veterinarian at Linda Mar Veterinary Hospital for years.
