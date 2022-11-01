Corey Cafferata is arguably the best basketball player ever to play at Oceana High School. In a three-year span, the 1986 graduate scored 1,303 points. Over the last 36 years, no Oceana player has even come close to that mark.
After graduating, he received a full scholarship to Alaska-Fairbanks University — maybe the only Don Novitzky-coached player who went to a four-year college. However, he did not play, as he was diagnosed with diabetes his freshman year. He later played at Sacramento City College and New College of California where he was an NAIA All-American. He earned his master’s degree in sports psychology at New College of California.
After several years of playing professionally with Athletes in Action, Race Express and Lake Charles Flight in the American Basketball Association, he turned to coaching, starting with the Westmoor High School girls basketball team, where his daughter, Dezzirae, was one of the players.
“I got into coaching because I couldn’t play anymore,” said Cafferata, smiling. “I just got older. I got good at coaching. We had great success with the Westmoor girls over six seasons with four consecutive Peninsula Athletic League-North championships, including a 49-game win streak. Some of the girls later played with me at Mission College.”
Cafferata enjoys coaching and playing but said, “Raising my daughter as a single parent for 12 years tops it all.” Dezzirae also played for him at Mission Community College in Santa Clara.
This past May, after coaching at Mission College for 13 years, where he built a winning program, he had to step down from his post due to a health issue. He had taken over a program with a 93-game losing streak. He led the team to three Coast Conference-South championships. He moved 35 players to the next level, including two at the Division 1 level and seven all-state players.
Cafferata didn’t stay without a job for long; last week he was hired at Foothill College as the women’s basketball coach.
“Last May I really got sick and I told the Mission A.D. I didn’t think I could get well by this September,” said Cafferata. “But, 36 days later, I got healthy. I was running, working out, feeling good. On July 23 I had a new breath of life, but I was no longer the Mission College coach.”
“At this point, it was the first time since 1988 that I have not been involved with basketball. It was really tough to handle,” said Cafferata. “But then I get a call from the Foothill College A.D, asking if I was interested in coaching the women’s team. He told me the program was going to be shut down for some changes to the program.
“I told him my situation with my health. He told me, ‘Get better. You got time. We are shut down for a year.’ Those words were so powerful,” stated Cafferata. “That motivation he gave me was all I needed. I’m back in the game. … I will begin rebuilding the program. I will recruit players to come and play for me at Foothill. And, you know I will. I am motivated and feeling good.
“Recruiting is the No. 1 job in the community college,” exclaimed Cafferata. “If you do not have recruiting skills, you are in deep trouble. You have to get players who will believe in you, and you have to believe in them. After they play two years for you, you want to help them get to the next level.”
Although Cafferata is no longer coaching at Mission, he remains on staff as a kinesiology teacher and speaks highly of the school and the staff, saying, “Mission College was very good to me. It’s my all-time favorite job and my favorite people to be around. The school allowed me to use two years of my leave hours to handle my health issue.”
Cafferata, who is also a spokesman for the American Diabetes Association, was inducted into the Pacifica Sports Hall of Fame in 2009 and Daly City Sports Hall of Fame in 2019. He is an insulin-dependent diabetic, taking five shots of insulin per day to protect his body.
Cafferata calls himself an educator first and then a coach. He has a very disciplined, hard-working style but allows his players to make mistakes and always takes time to listen to them. “Playing the game at a high level, I have been in those moments as a player that my players have experienced. I do my best off the floor to listen and help them survive off the floor to make sure they move on to the next level,” he says.
Presently, he is conducting a basketball camp at the War Memorial building in Daly City and teaching first-grade physical education classes at FDR School on Skyline Drive three days a week.
“This job of teaching youngsters is life-changing for me,” said Cafferata, laughing. “I’ve been dealing with 20-, 22-year-old women for years who only care about winning on the court. It’s so different with 5-, 7-year-old girls who are just learning the game.”
Foothill College’s newest basketball coach cannot wait for February to get back on the court.
