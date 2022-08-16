A 24-unit condo complex rising on Fassler Boulevard, and a crop of anti-development signs popping up around town, both point to a new reality: housing developments are on the horizon in Pacifica.
On the city’s Active Planning Applications website, which tracks development projects seeking permits, there are currently seven projects with 18 or more units of housing, and another 31 smaller proposals.
The applications describe a mix of housing types, including single-family homes, mixed-use buildings, condos, accessory dwelling units or in-law suites, and a multistory apartment building. The projects, if approved, would together add more than 450 units of housing to the city.
Some may not ultimately be approved, but Pacifica’s acting Director of Planning Christian Murdock notes that “things have been trending up in the last few years.” In 2015-2021, there were 159 units approved. Last year alone, there were 63.
The process from application to groundbreaking is circuitous. Completing the application itself is not an easy task. On the active projects website, which is publicly accessible, each project application has multiple folders full of dozens of documents. Murdock stressed that the city accepting an application is different from it granting a permit.
“Nothing can be inferred from the city accepting applications. Receipt does not equal tacit approval,” he said. “The city can’t reject an application because they don’t like it. Each one gets due process.”
Once an application is declared complete, Murdock says, some proposals are subject to environmental review with the Planning Commission. Smaller projects and in-fill proposals are exempt. Others are assessed on 20 environmental factors including air and water quality, biological impacts, and aesthetics.
The public has an opportunity to review the project and comment. The environmental review determines the extent of environmental impact the project might have, and what, if anything, could be done to mitigate it.
Once the environmental reviews are complete, the project is scheduled for a public hearing where community members can hear the project described and submit comments. The Planning Commission considers how the project adheres to the General Plan, which is the guiding vision for the city’s development, and to specific zoning rules. It makes a decision on the project, which can be appealed.
“Developers can conceive whatever they want,” said Murdock. “Often, it’s based on what’s financially beneficial. What would the market want?”
If it’s not consistent with the General Plan, “the city has full discretion to reject the proposal,” he said. But it also can amend the General Plan or zoning to allow a project that wouldn’t otherwise be permitted.
Essentially, said Murdock, “The developer says, ‘Here’s what we want to do,’ and the city says, ‘Here’s what you can do.’”
Litigation can stall the process along the way. Commonly these suits involve environmental challenges and non-compliance with the General Plan or zoning rules.
If the project is still viable at that point, says Murdock, the developer applies for a building permit. This application requires detailed building plans, including construction drawings. The package is reviewed for adherence to building codes and standards.
Meanwhile, the city is subject to state and regional oversight. A long-standing state program called the Regional Housing Needs Allocation analyzes and predicts housing needs throughout the state, and gives each region a mandate to produce a certain amount of new housing. These numbers get factored into each city’s General Plan.
As the housing shortage has become more acute, the state has significantly increased its demands for new housing. In the eight-year RHNA cycle that expires this year, Pacifica was expected to produce 413 units of new housing. In the next cycle, 2023-2031, that number jumps to 1,892.
With the increased expectations comes more enforcement from the state. “We never met the numbers before, and nothing happened,” said Pacifica Mayor Mary Bier. Now, she says, the city could lose its permitting and zoning authority. And the city could face financial penalties and legal actions.
“It’s not like we have to immediately build 1,892 units or else,” she said, “but we have to create opportunities for the development to happen” by opening up zoning and making other changes to the Housing Element section of the General Plan.
Because of these changes, “developers have more leverage now, and people who will listen,” says Pete Shoemaker, a local environmentalist and a member of the Tribune’s Editorial Advisory Committee. “Some of these proposals are spitballs. They’re throwing out ideas to see what sticks,” he said. But some are more serious.
While a high-density, affordable-income project on land already surrounded by development might be the most efficient and environmentally friendly way for the city to increase its housing stock, it’s not going to be the most profitable to a developer, said Shoemaker.
It’s particularly challenging to attract developers to those kinds of projects in Pacifica, said Bier, because such proposals face resistance from residents concerned about traffic, changing community character and potential effects on their home values.
Nonetheless, a number of the projects do propose denser, multifamily housing. One of them is a direct response to the need for housing and the new solutions being explored. Pacifica School District plans to develop 70 apartment units for school district staff on the old Oddstadt School site.
“There’s a huge unmet need for housing,” said Murdock. “Pacifica and other cities have not kept up” with the state requirements or the demand.
“The state is well-intentioned. We need low- and moderate-income housing. We also need to protect our open spaces,” said Bier. “There’s a sweet spot where we can bring people together and have those conversations.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.