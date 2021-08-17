Dog lovers and surfers alike were looking forward to the sixth annual World Dog Surfing Championships scheduled for Aug. 28 at Linda Mar Beach in Pacifica. But organizers last week announced they were postponing the live competition after citing concerns about the contagious delta variant and the risk of transmission in large crowds.
The cancellation of an event that draws hundreds, if not thousands, of spectators to the beach is a blow, not only for the dogs and their owners, but for the local charities and nonprofits who benefit from the event. Instead, the contest is shifting to a virtual format. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 2, competitors can livestream their heats from anywhere with ridable waves.
Competitors that can’t surf that day have the option to submit a prerecorded video of the dog’s ride. According to the event’s website, each 15-minute heat will be streamed for the audience and judges on Zoom, Facebook, YouTube, and TasteTV’s website. Each competitor is required to have a smartphone or streaming device, the Zoom application for the streaming feed, and a person to film the heat using the device.
Learn more about registration and event information at surfdogchampionships.com.
