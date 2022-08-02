Pacificans know that San Pedro Valley Park, tucked back at the end of Linda Mar Boulevard, is a true hidden gem. Its trails offer everything from broad, flat paths to a single-track trail up Montara Mountain.
If you visit the park on select Saturdays, you’ll find a small group of volunteers dedicated to keeping those trails hikeable and ensuring that the wildlife has a place to live. The leaders, Joseph Piro and Istvan Puski, feel deeply the special nature of this park, and they’ve been taking care of it for the better part of their lives.
Piro oversees Trail Day on the second Saturday of each month, and Puski is in charge of Habitat Day every third Saturday. These events draw a variety of volunteers: individuals, families, students, youth organizations, even large corporate groups.
Trails, like any infrastructure, take ongoing maintenance. The trail volunteers fix slides, keep the trails clear of obstructions and work to prevent erosion. It’s seasonal work, says Piro. In winter, they keep pipes and culverts cleared and dig “drain dips” across the trails to direct rainwater off the paths. In summer, the work shifts to trimming vegetation.
Along with routine maintenance, there are occasional special projects. In winter 2016, a bridge on the Brooks Falls trail washed away. The trail crew helped rebuild it, allowing the park to reopen the trail. They’ve created retaining walls and built new trails.
On Habitat Days, work focuses on keeping the park’s coastal ecosystem intact. Invasive plants like pampas grass, Italian thistle and poison hemlock can overrun areas if not controlled, crowding out species that local wildlife depend on for food and shelter.
The habitat crew has various control methods. They dig up plants, hoe them or wrench them out by the roots. To keep pampas grass from spreading, they cut off the seed plumes, bag them and dump them in the trash. In addition to weeding, they also plant new vegetation and tend the native plant garden near the visitor center.
For both trail and habitat work, the crews use basic landscape tools: shovels, rakes, loppers, picks. They also wield more specialized implements. Some, like the McLeod (a combined rake and hoe) and the Pulaski (a combo ax and grubbing hoe), are borrowed from firefighters.
Piro and Puski have been doing this work together since the early 1990s, often joined by Piro’s brother, Erik. They all grew up in Pacifica.
“I’ve been coming here since well before it was a park,” Puski said. “My mother was a founder of the Friends group,” that is, the Friends of San Pedro Valley Park, a nonprofit that supports the park in various ways. He’s now on the board of the organization.
Piro first volunteered as a high school student. A description of a volunteer opportunity — “winching a log” — caught his eye. After helping to hand-winch a large log onto a trail, he said, “I was hooked. I kept coming back, and now it’s 30 years later.”
The group of volunteers has waxed and waned, but Piro and Puski have been a constant.
“These guys are Trail Day and Habitat Day,” said Greg Escoto, supervising ranger at the park. The two coordinate with the park staff to plan the work. Being on the trails regularly, they act as eyes and ears for the rangers, reporting back about fallen trees and other problems needing attention.
After working on the park for so many years, Piro and Puski have a long-term perspective. “The most satisfying thing is that you look back and say, ‘We did make it better.’” said Puski. Added Piro, “We can hike any trail in the park and show you something we’ve done.”
The trail and habitat crews are always happy to welcome new members. If you’re interested in helping in the park, Trail Day is from 9 a.m. to noon on the second Saturday of each month, and Habitat Day is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every third Saturday. Both groups meet at the park visitor center. Tools are provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.