Pacifica police

A passerby reported a person floating face down in the water near the boat docks at Pedro Point on Thursday morning.

Pacifica police officers and North County Fire Authority responded to the scene and discovered an unidentified female, said Capt. Chris Clements of the Pacifica Police Department. It appeared the body had washed ashore. Medical personnel at the scene pronounced the victim deceased.

The subject was clothed and appeared to have been in the water for some time, Clements said in a prepared release. Thursday’s discovery marks the second time this month that emergency crews have taken a body from the surf in Pacifica. On June 4, the body of a Pacifica fisherman was found near Sharp Park.

The San Mateo County Coroner’s Office responded to Thursday’s incident and is working with Pacifica police’s investigative services division on this case. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Pacifica police department at (650) 355-4444 and refer to case no. 21-1471.

— Jane Northrop

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories

Sheriff’s drones carry new rescue plan to sea

Sheriff’s drones carry new rescue plan to sea

  • By August Howell
  • 0

Richard Deschler, a deputy with the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, was on the scene for two ocean search-and-rescue operations in January. In the span of a week that month, two people were swept out to sea by large surf at Pescadero State Beach. Only one person was recovered.

Hybrid seawall, beach nourishment favored

Hybrid seawall, beach nourishment favored

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 0

The Beach Boulevard Infrastructure Resiliency Project aims to replace the current seawalls and protect infrastructure along the Beach Boulevard promenade. Residents seem most inclined to pursue a hybrid approach that includes a new seawall and a plan to renourish the beach.

Alleged wrong-way driver arrested
featured

Alleged wrong-way driver arrested

  • From staff reports
  • 0

Pacifica Police arrested a man and a woman from the East Bay early Saturday morning after police say a traffic stop turned into a dangerous wrong-way driver on Highway 1.

Open Space committee grants preservation award to Miles

Open Space committee grants preservation award to Miles

  • By Jane Northrop
  • Updated
  • 0

Ken Miles, a Vallemar resident and vice president of the Pacifica Historical Society board, earned recognition this week from Pacifica City Council in a proclamation from the city’s Open Space and Parkland Advisory Committee.

Recommended for you