The city of Pacifica arborist has recommended dead and diseased trees in Vallemar and Cattle Hill be cut down.
“The report from the arborist said the disease was spreading. This is a collaboration between Fire Safe San Mateo County and the city and Cal Fire. We applied for a Cal Fire grant,” said Denise Enae, executive director of Fire Safe San Mateo County.”
Grant in hand, Fire Safe San Mateo County and the city will cut down 65 dead and diseased cypress trees. Work began on Monday and will take about two weeks. Large equipment will be on site as well as an arborist. The total grant amount is $143,000 with a $25,000 matching fund contribution from the city, wrote Director of Public Works Lisa Petersen, in an email to the Tribune.
“We are trying to prevent catastrophic wildfires in the neighborhood,” said Enea. “We are leaving the healthy mature trees. We are focusing on the border between Cattle Hill and Vallemar.”
That area is near Bonita Avenue. Parking near Bonita Avenue will be limited for the duration of the tree cutting.
“The neighborhood has been asking for this for a very long time,” said Enea. ”It’s a great community project. None of the work will adversely affect the environment.”
Fire Safe San Mateo completed an environmental review for the trees about a month ago.
The city of Pacifica also recently completed all scheduled brush chippings for residents with a Coastal Conservancy grant received in 2021. It was completed May 6, 2022. The Pacifica Vegetation Reduction Chipping Program was a collaboration between the city of Pacifica, California Coastal Conservancy and the North County Fire Authority, wrote fire investigator Ryan Adams, who was in charge of the program, in an email to the Tribune.
For more information about the chipping program, contact radams@northcountyfire.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.