Tree work is underway

Tree work is underway on Bonita Avenue in Vallemar. Authorities want to remove dead or diseased trees to mitigate the fire danger in the area.

 Adam Pardee

The city of Pacifica arborist has recommended dead and diseased trees in Vallemar and Cattle Hill be cut down.

“The report from the arborist said the disease was spreading. This is a collaboration between Fire Safe San Mateo County and the city and Cal Fire. We applied for a Cal Fire grant,” said Denise Enae, executive director of Fire Safe San Mateo County.”

Many residents love their trees

Many residents love their trees, but fire officials say when trees become diseased they are prone to wildfire.

Grant in hand, Fire Safe San Mateo County and the city will cut down 65 dead and diseased cypress trees. Work began on Monday and will take about two weeks. Large equipment will be on site as well as an arborist. The total grant amount is $143,000 with a $25,000 matching fund contribution from the city, wrote Director of Public Works Lisa Petersen, in an email to the Tribune.

“We are trying to prevent catastrophic wildfires in the neighborhood,” said Enea. “We are leaving the healthy mature trees. We are focusing on the border between Cattle Hill and Vallemar.”

That area is near Bonita Avenue. Parking near Bonita Avenue will be limited for the duration of the tree cutting.

“The neighborhood has been asking for this for a very long time,” said Enea. ”It’s a great community project. None of the work will adversely affect the environment.”

Fire Safe San Mateo completed an environmental review for the trees about a month ago.

The city of Pacifica also recently completed all scheduled brush chippings for residents with a Coastal Conservancy grant received in 2021. It was completed May 6, 2022. The Pacifica Vegetation Reduction Chipping Program was a collaboration between the city of Pacifica, California Coastal Conservancy and the North County Fire Authority, wrote fire investigator Ryan Adams, who was in charge of the program, in an email to the Tribune.

For more information about the chipping program, contact radams@northcountyfire.org

Jane Northrop has covered Pacifica for the Pacifica Tribune since 1996. She has won first place John Swett Awards from the California Teachers Association for her coverage of education.

