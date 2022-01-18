The Pacific Beach Coalition managed to have a successful MLK Day of Service over the weekend — despite a tsunami advisory washing out plans for a Saturday event.
The group pivoted and rescheduled for Sunday instead. Antony Luxton, co-executive director of the Pacifica-based group, says 42 volunteers turned out.
The group collected 50 pounds of trash, 10 pounds of recyclable material and more than 700 cigarette butts. Another 45 people helped with habitat restoration, planting more than 700 plants along the dunes and trail at Linda Mar.
— from staff reports
