Nearly 100 volunteers turned out for MLK Day

Nearly 100 volunteers turned out for MLK Day of Service activities in Pacifica on Sunday, a day after the tsunami advisory forced the group to delay its plans till later in the weekend.

Photo courtesy Pacific Beach Coalition

The Pacific Beach Coalition managed to have a successful MLK Day of Service over the weekend — despite a tsunami advisory washing out plans for a Saturday event.

The group pivoted and rescheduled for Sunday instead. Antony Luxton, co-executive director of the Pacifica-based group, says 42 volunteers turned out.

The group collected 50 pounds of trash, 10 pounds of recyclable material and more than 700 cigarette butts. Another 45 people helped with habitat restoration, planting more than 700 plants along the dunes and trail at Linda Mar.

— from staff reports

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories

Rockaway quarry reclamation EIR soon to be released by city

Rockaway quarry reclamation EIR soon to be released by city

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 0

The environmental impact report on a quarry reclamation plan will be released shortly for review, said Pacifica City Manager Kevin Woodhouse in an email to the Tribune. A minimum 45-day public review and comment period will follow release of the draft EIR.

Storm batters Coastside, more rain to come

  • By Jane Northrop and August Howell
  • 0

The skies cleared over the Coastside on Tuesday after two days of consistent rain caused localized flooding, felled trees and closed several roads.

Filling quickly

Homeless shelter on coast approaches capacity

  • By Peter Tokofsky
  • 0

A year after San Mateo County purchased the Coastside Inn to create a transitional housing shelter, and more than six months after the county engaged an independent organization to operate the shelter, Coast House, as it is now known, is near capacity and largely meeting the expectations of …

Recommended for you