Large and dangerous sneaker waves were reported on Monday from Point Reyes to Big Sur.
A beach hazard statement from the National Weather Service covered beaches from Sonoma County to Monterey County, with an emphasis on north-facing beaches. Large swells with waves between 13 and 19 feet were reported. The NWS advisory expired at 11 p.m. on Monday. The San Francisco Fire Department urged the public to avoid rocks, jetties and steep beaches during the hazard period.
