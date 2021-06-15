It’s already been a dangerous year on the San Mateo County coast, including the death of a Pacifica fisherman earlier this month. But for now, the Pacifica Parks, Beaches and Recreation Department says it doesn’t have the funding for a lifeguard, relying instead on signs warning of rip currents and sneaker waves.
Parking fees collected at Linda Mar beach fund a part-time police officer and a ranger who cleans the city parks and bathrooms, but they do not address water safety issues.
A fisherman recently drowned after trying to retrieve his rod that got caught in a wave in the fisherman’s lot in the 800 block of Palmetto Avenue, a beach known for rip currents and rouge waves.
“A few years ago, we installed new safety signage and created a beach safety tips brochure, which was distributed to local hotels and available on the city website,” said Mike Perez, director of PB&R.
Creating a new program involving lifeguards would involve significant funding, which the city does not have, said Perez.
“The work plan for the PB&R Commission includes a look at improved signage, educational opportunities for workshops, web and social media, in addition to collaborating with the Pedro Point Surf Club,” Perez said.
So far, PB&R Commission has not been asked to study whether lifeguards should be placed at Linda Mar beach, the beach with the most visitors. It is Pacifica’s largest and widely considered the safest beach for water activities. Historically, the city department places safety messages in signs and handouts, said Cindy Abbott, PB&R Commission chair. Surf camps provide instruction in beach safety and etiquette as part of their programs.
“Nothing is currently asked of us at the pleasure of the council,” said Abbott in an email to the Tribune. “We look at beach safety and look to encourage those at the beach to understand the hazards on the shore and in the surf.
“Lifeguards at Linda Mar have been brought up on occasion, but there is no funding source or current revenue stream,” she said.
Pedro Point Surf Club supports lifeguards at Linda Mar Beach.
“Our club mission is to promote a spirit of camaraderie, etiquette and safety in the water,” said Stefan Mayo, Pedro Point Surf Club president. “Lifeguards could help us achieve that mission by educating beach visitors how to keep our local beaches clean and how to stay safe in the water and close to the shore break.”
Former Pedro Point Surf Club president and former PB&R Commissioner Greg Cochran said he understands the financial constraints but hopes to change the perception that lifeguards are a luxury.
He said the recent decision to place buoys on the sand at Pillar Point Harbor to throw out to a distressed swimmer would not work at Linda Mar.
Cochran said Pacifica has the lowest sales tax revenue in San Mateo County and that is why lifeguards have not been a priority. He suggested charging for parking in more places to make more money that could go to lifeguards.
“We don’t make enough to pay for those services,” he said. “Our best shot would be to get North County Fire Authority to coordinate with Mavericks rescue team. In case of an emergency they can launch a Jet Ski to rescue someone. Some of those rescuers live in Pacifica.”
He said the fire department training is insufficient for water rescues. It calls the Coast Guard for that.
“We have actually used the Maverick’s rescue personnel to rescue a surfer who was swept out to sea while the
fire department called the Coast Guard. The Jet Ski launched from the boat docks and was there in 10 minutes,” he said.
He said NCFA could be trained at a cost of about $10,000 or a Mavericks Jet Ski rescuer could go out and save the distressed swimmer. PB&R would pay about $500.
He said that, in Australia, all lifeguards are volunteers. He thought enough volunteers could be enlisted and committed to serve on an on-call basis for rescues.
“It takes the will of everyone,” he said. “I think this should be brought up at City Council by PB&R. We should study it.”
