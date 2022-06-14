Pacificans were invited to learn more about wildfire preparedness strategies at an event at the Pacifica Community Center on Saturday. Representatives from many organizations answered questions and provided handouts on wildfire preparedness.

Those organizations were North County Fire Authority, Pacifica Police Department, Fire Safe San Mateo County, California Department of Insurance, Defensible Space, Ready, Set, Go Evacuation Plan, ZoneHaven Evacuation platform and San Mateo County Alerts.

About 50 people attended, said Ryan Adams, a safety inspector for the North County Fire Authority.

“They were most interested in home-hardening, trying to figure out what zones their homes were in the ZoneHaven Evacuation platform and San Mateo County Alerts,” said Adams.

Those topics were discussed in detail. Fire personnel worked with residents to identify their respective evacuation zones within the city of Pacifica. Pacifica Police Department and representatives from San Mateo County Department of Emergency Management provided additional expertise on topics of community emergency response team, evacuation information and local law enforcement guidelines on various other issues.

North County Fire Authority has educational material on wildfire topics. It can also help with earthquake, tsunami, home, pet and family safety.

Visit northcountyfire.org for more information on how to better prepare for wildfire. 

Tags

Jane Northrop has covered Pacifica for the Pacifica Tribune since 1996. She has won first place John Swett Awards from the California Teachers Association for her coverage of education.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories

Lodge donates for 4-H shed

  • Updated
  • 0

On Friday, Pacifica 4-H was invited to receive a check from the Pacifica Moose Lodge for $1,500.

2 new schools opening on San Mateo County coast

  • By Peter Tokofsky
  • 0

“We hope we can start a revolution,” says Claire Rietmann-Grout, co-founder of the Coastside Leadership Academy, a new girls school opening in Moss Beach. According to its mission statement, the CLA will rely on nature as a guide and use a balance of movement, play, curiosity and rest to pro…

Student volunteers plan first prom since 2019

Student volunteers plan first prom since 2019

  • By Emma Spaeth
  • 0

The fairy lights were twinkling and a wall of windows looked out on the San Francisco Bay as the Oceana High School prom committee and representatives of student government set up for Saturday's prom. 

Pacifica School District honors important volunteers

Pacifica School District honors important volunteers

  • From staff reports
  • Updated
  • 0

The Elna Flynn Award winners from Pacifica School District have all volunteered countless hours. The award is named after a grandmother who volunteered at Portola School, formerly part of the Pacifica School District, now part of San Bruno Park School District.

Pacifican earns college award for research project

Pacifican earns college award for research project

  • By Eileen Campbell, Staff writer
  • Updated
  • 0

The encouragement of a Skyline College art teacher set Pacifica resident Katie McGee on a path that has resulted in her being given the 2022 Outstanding Undergraduate Research Award from the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences at the University of Arizona.

breaking

Health officers urge indoor masks

  • From staff reports
  • 0

Citing a “new swell” of COVID cases and hospitalizations in the region, 12 Bay Area county health officers issued a joint release on Friday urging renewed vigilance and that residents wear masks indoors.

Recommended for you