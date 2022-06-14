Pacificans were invited to learn more about wildfire preparedness strategies at an event at the Pacifica Community Center on Saturday. Representatives from many organizations answered questions and provided handouts on wildfire preparedness.
Those organizations were North County Fire Authority, Pacifica Police Department, Fire Safe San Mateo County, California Department of Insurance, Defensible Space, Ready, Set, Go Evacuation Plan, ZoneHaven Evacuation platform and San Mateo County Alerts.
About 50 people attended, said Ryan Adams, a safety inspector for the North County Fire Authority.
“They were most interested in home-hardening, trying to figure out what zones their homes were in the ZoneHaven Evacuation platform and San Mateo County Alerts,” said Adams.
Those topics were discussed in detail. Fire personnel worked with residents to identify their respective evacuation zones within the city of Pacifica. Pacifica Police Department and representatives from San Mateo County Department of Emergency Management provided additional expertise on topics of community emergency response team, evacuation information and local law enforcement guidelines on various other issues.
North County Fire Authority has educational material on wildfire topics. It can also help with earthquake, tsunami, home, pet and family safety.
Visit northcountyfire.org for more information on how to better prepare for wildfire.
