Two critical travel arteries into the Coastside were closed on Monday morning in the wake of earlier heavy rains. Both Highway 92 and Highway 84 were reported closed to traffic just before 11 a.m.
Highway 92 was closed in both directions due to downed tree and power lines in the vicinity of Pilarcitos Creek. The creek had crested into minor flood stage earlier this morning.
Meanwhile, La Honda Road was also closed one-half mile west of Pescadero due to another downed tree.
There was no estimate of when the roadways would reopen.
Rain on the coast was heavy from about 8 to 10 a.m. and more is on the way.
