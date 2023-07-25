Witnesses at a Rockaway Beach restaurant thought they saw a person walk into the surf and never emerge on Sunday night. They called Pacifica Police who were unable to find the person.
The call came in at 8:15 p.m. Police officers were joined by crews from the North County Fire Authority, paramedics and the Coast Guard, but no one in distress was found. Police were unable to confirm the sighting by talking to other beachgoers.
