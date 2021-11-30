City of Pacifica leaders consider how to make outdoor offering

City of Pacifica leaders are considering how to make outdoor offerings like the tables at The Breakers restaurant, which were initially a stop-gap measure during the pandemic, more permanent.

 Adam Pardee

Outdoor activities that began as something to do during the pandemic will soon be part of Pacifica’s permanent offerings.

City Council discussed continuing outdoor dining at its Nov. 22 meeting and gave direction to Assistant City Manager Tina Wehrmeister about what members would like to see regarding outdoor dining and other such business operations.

At the last study session on Aug. 9, City Council heard from 10 residents in support of live entertainment in an outdoor setting, but some made negative comments about the noise associated with it. The council asked Wehrmeister to conduct a poll and survey results have been generally positive, Wehrmeister said. The first survey was directed to business people in September and the general public in October.

From the business survey, 97 respondents said they’d support allowing any type of business to operate outdoors; 22 said they’d support outdoor dining only. With regard to outdoor entertainment, 116 said they were in support, but with parameters such as entertainment on weekends only or having them end by a specific time, Wehrmeister said. Concerns about parking were expressed by 99 people, Wehrmeister said.

In the general public survey, 188 said they had visited an outdoor business area and 171 rated that experience as good or excellent, Wehrmeister said. Supporting any outdoors operations was acceptable to 243 people, Wehrmeister said.

In all, 238 people said they’d like to see outdoor business areas continue after COVID-19, 183 said they would like to have outdoor business areas, even if they have to park farther away. Another 18 thought noise from outdoor  business areas is a problem, and 146 said they’d like to see outdoor business areas with quality design and construction, Wehrmeister said.

The economic development committee was supportive of continuing outdoor activities, Wehrmeister said. Comments included support for live entertainment and the need for preapproved plans. Committee members said it shouldn’t be a problem that parklets are not limited to sponsoring business patrons. And they wanted to be mindful of parking needs, Wehrmeister said.

The California Coastal Commission would need to certify any new ordinance before it becomes effective in the coastal zone, Wehrmeister said.

Council agreed the parklets should be available to the general public as well as to business patrons and that outdoor density standards should be created to address parking concerns. The council members agreed the designs will be created to improve aesthetics, meet building code and accessibility standards, and ease permitting impediments for small businesses.

The City Council wanted to begin the discussion with the Coastal Commission.

Council members agreed the permanent ordinance should include the use of right of way, including parklets, and that sidewalks would need to be wide enough. The types of businesses covered should be inclusive.

Council agreed that a permit might be necessary and that neighbors should be notified of the administrative process. Neighbors could also appeal the decision.

They agreed to recognize existing outdoor licenses so the businesses are not starting from scratch and to set a fee for the new permit type. Staff will estimate the number of hours to process a typical application, Wehrmister said.

Council agreed to continue to permit live entertainment but to set restrictive hours and days. City

Council said Thursday through Sunday would be good days for live entertainment.

Jane Northrop has covered Pacifica for the Pacifica Tribune since 1996. She has won first place John Swett Awards from the California Teachers Association for her coverage of education.

