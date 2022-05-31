The number of people testing positive for COVID-19 on local school campuses and in San Mateo County overall reached new highs during the month of May. Officials continue to urge the public to take precautions and to get their vaccinations and boosters, but they have not implemented any policy changes regarding wearing masks or public gatherings.
“The number of COVID cases will be the highest this week as we have (had) during the entire pandemic,” Pacifica School District Superintendent Heather Olsen wrote in her May 18 update letter to families. Olsen’s message strongly recommends wearing a high-quality face covering. “We are experiencing a surge in the number of cases and expect that to be the case through early June.”
The number of cases throughout the Pacifica district fell substantially in the week following Olsen’s message, from 88 to 21. But the lower number is still among the highest since January. Classes at Pacifica schools run until June 9.
The situation at Cabrillo Unified Schools is similar. The district’s COVID-19 dashboard reports 49 students and staff testing positive during the week ending May 20, down from 60 the previous week.
The total of 176 cases during May in Cabrillo Unified — tallied with a week remaining in the month — is almost half the number of cases recorded for the first four months of the year combined. From August to December the schools averaged only 12 cases per month.
Thursday will be the last day of the year for Coastside public schools.
While Berkeley schools reinstated mask mandates for the remainder of the school year, other districts throughout the Bay Area continue to rely on recommending individual precautions. In an email to the Review last week, Cabrillo Superintendent Sean McPhetridge wrote that he would follow state and county recommendations.
“We probably won’t be recommending a mask mandate to the board until such time it is advised by local and state health experts,” he wrote.
The San Mateo County Community College District website lists 69 instances of individuals who were on district property with a confirmed positive test for COVID-19 during May.
San Mateo County Health also reported increased COVID-19 case transmission during May. The department’s data dashboard shows more than 10,000 cases over the 30 days ending on May 27 with numbers surging but not close to January highs.
Among these instances, 558 were in Pacifica, 128 in Half Moon Bay and 39 in Midcoast communities. These numbers put Pacifica in the county’s middle tier in terms of cases per 10,000 people. The other areas on the coast remain in the lowest tier.
The May total for Pacifica represents more than 10 percent of all cases the city has recorded since COVID-19 emerged.
The number of hospitalizations and deaths in the county does not reflect the high number of positive test results. This may be due to the protection provided by vaccines, the impact of virus variants currently circulating or because hospitalization and death rates tend to lag a few weeks behind infection rates. Variations in availability of testing and in reporting regimens can also distort comparisons over time.
