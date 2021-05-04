Bench warrant issued for Pacifica man
A Redwood City court has issued a bench warrant for Dustin Cottrell, a 25-year-old Pacifica resident. The judge raised his bail to $65,000. Cottrell had been out of custody on a $50,000 bail bond.
While in court for two felony counts on April 14, the judge ordered Cottrell remanded for failing to appear for his earlier arraignment for an identity theft case on April 9. Cottrell reportedly tried to flee the courtroom by running into the jury box before he was tackled by the bailiff. A deputy used a Taser on Cottrell to no effect, and other deputies arrived on the scene to subdue and arrest him.
— from staff reports
Jury finds Castro guilty of evasion
On April 28, at the jury trial of Nicholas Castro, he was found guilty on two felony counts of evading a police officer and possession of a leaded cane.
Castro, a 36-year-old Moss Beach resident, was first arrested after he attempted to evade a deputy from the Pacifica Police Department in 2019 during a traffic stop near the Linda Mar Shopping Center. Castro reportedly drove between 80 and 100 miles per hour on Highway 1 before he abandoned his vehicle to run on foot but left identification documents behind. He was charged and released.
On April 19, 2020, deputies reported Castro fled again when a Pacifica Police Department deputy tried to arrest him for outstanding warrants. Castro reportedly drove 55 miles per hour in a 25-mile-per-hour speed limit zone before weaving dangerously in and out of traffic on Highway 1. Castro remains in custody on $85,000 bail.
Castro is currently involved in another trial for violating a restraining order on Oct. 18, 2020.
— August Howell
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.