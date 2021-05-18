Court sets bench warrant for Hess
A South San Francisco felony court last week issued a $500 bench warrant for Russell Hess, a 41-year-old Belmont resident accused of stabbing a passenger who was sitting in his car on July 2, 2020, at the Linda Mar Shopping Center. Hess is accused of forcing the victim out of the car and then driving away.
Hess had been out on a $25,000 bail bond.
Hess did not appear in court at the sixth preliminary hearing on May 11.
Hirsch pleads no contest to firearm assault
William Hirsch, a 19-year-old Pacifica resident, pleaded no contest on May 13 to felony assault. He accepted an enhancement due to use of a semi-automatic firearm.
The court dropped Hirsch’s two other pending felony charges, car theft and evading police officer, as part of a plea bargain on the condition of 10 years in state prison.
Hirsch and his co-defendant, Saverio Marinangeli, a 19-year-old San Francisco resident, were arrested by the Pacifica Police Department on March 27 for assault with a deadly weapon and carrying an unregistered firearm. Officers arrested the defendants after an altercation with two other people at Pacifica State Beach at 12:45 p.m. Hirsch reportedly took a handgun from Marinangeli’s car and fired one shot from the unregistered firearm at the victim. He missed but hit an unoccupied car.
Officers say they found the gun Hirsch hid nearby and that it had an extended clip. Both Hirsch and Marinangeli tried to evade police on foot. Hirsch remains in custody on $2 million bail. The case was continued for June 15.
— August Howell
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.