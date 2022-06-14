San Mateo County Executive Officer Mike Callagy has released a recommended budget of $3.4 billion for the 2022-23 fiscal year. He characterizes it as a balanced budget but warns that potential reductions in state funding “pose one of the greatest threats to local funding we have ever faced.”
Callagy says uncontrollable factors such as inflation, COVID-19 surges and increases in the cost of health benefits could also strain the budget.
The document presented by Callagy represents just one step in the budget process spanning a two-year cycle that began in 2021. Last September revisions to the original projections were presented. The current calculations are based on the most recent expense and revenue information.
The latest recommendation increases the projected budget from September 2021 by roughly $452 million. More than one-third of the budget covers salaries and benefits for more than 5,500 county employees.
Within the constraints of fixed costs, the budget is calculated to support priorities articulated by the Board of Supervisors. “This budget,” the document states, “is consistent, steady and aligned with this Board’s priorities: to end homelessness; continue economic recovery efforts focused on socially vulnerable populations, children and families, housing needs, and support of local business communities; and emphasize racial and social equity.”
Later this month Callagy will make a detailed public presentation to the Board of Supervisors about his recommendations. The supervisors then revise the numbers and adopt a final budget in September after actual revenues and expenses for the first quarter have been recorded.
In his budget message released with the financial figures Callagy explains that legislation currently under consideration in Sacramento could significantly reduce the amount the state returns to the county each year.
Current law requires counties to contribute funds collected through property taxes to the state’s Educational Revenue Augmentation Fund. Known by the acronym ERAF, the fund provides supplemental resources to school districts that cannot independently generate the amount established by the state to be necessary for education.
After lower-income districts throughout the state receive supplemental funds to help them cover education expenses, excess ERAF dollars are returned to
counties. According to Callagy, San Mateo County received approximately $230 million in excess ERAF for 2021-22.
The state is also obligated to pay counties a share of the Vehicle License Fees it collects. Under a current proposal, the state would apply some of the excess ERAF dollars to cover those payments, potentially resulting in a net loss of $60 million or more to San Mateo County. Callagy writes that, “We must work collectively with other cities and counties to oppose this legislation.”
Even if revenue from the state remains close to current levels, the proposed budget leaves little margin to remain balanced if an economic downturn reduces local income sources or if costs increase due to inflation.
In his memo, Callagy points out that prior to 2020 a balance typically remained from the general fund after covering annual expenses. This balance could be used, along with reserve funds, for capital projects. “Beginning in FY 2020-21, reserves and one-time fund balance were and continue to be needed to supplement ongoing revenue as expenses increase,” he noted.
