The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved allocating $2 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to fund a new program called Working Together to End Homelessness Innovation Grants. The office of County Executive Mike Callagy presented the proposal to the board and will supervise implementation of the grant program.
Assistant County Executive Peggy Jensen told the supervisors that the goal of the program is to “promote bold and innovative approaches to working with our over 1,000 unsheltered homeless residents.”
That number is based on the one-day homeless count in February that identified 1,092 people living unsheltered in the county. It does not include people considered homeless who are living in temporary shelters or transitional housing.
Cities and nonprofit organizations can submit proposals for the new grants offering strategies for providing assistance to residents living on the streets, in encampments or in vehicles.
“We hope to inspire cities and our community partners to think of new and creative new ways to assist these residents,” Jensen said.
Proposals for collaborative efforts between cities, nonprofit organizations and other entities are especially encouraged. The deadline for submitting proposals is Oct. 7. There is no maximum amount for the grants but applicants must match the award through fundraising, in-kind contributions or some other way of demonstrating that the recipient organization has an investment in their proposal.
An informational overview on the county website states that projects “could be brand-new ideas, ideas tested elsewhere but new to San Mateo County, or an approach that’s proposed for a part of the County where it hasn’t been implemented before.”
A Zoom meeting at 2 p.m. on Thursday will provide an opportunity for potential proposers to get more information and ask questions. The Zoom link and answers to frequent questions are available on the county’s Our Year of Working Together to End Homeless webpage.
In response to an email from the Tribune, Half Moon Bay City Manager Matthew Chidester wrote, “Once we understand how the funds can be used, we’ll identify any opportunities we could pursue as a community to continue to help those experiencing homelessness.”
Callagy stated earlier this year that the county could achieve what he called
“functional zero” homelessness by the end of 2022. Work supported by the grants must be completed by July 1, 2024, suggesting that the goal of ending homelessness in the county will prove more elusive than Callagy anticipated.
The number of unsheltered county residents counted this year was roughly the same as was recorded in the first one-day count in 2011.
