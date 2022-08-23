Next week, San Mateo County will commence repaving about 50 miles of roads it maintains between Highway 1 and Skyline Boulevard. In a news release, the county announced it would “begin repairing cracked and rough pavement along a series of roads starting Monday, Aug. 29.”
The project will impact Tunitas Creek Road, Higgins Canyon Road, Purisima Creek Road, and other locations on the coast over several weeks.
The announcement raised concerns and objections from residents due to the chip seal method of repaving that the county will employ. Many bicyclists oppose this method. During and after the road treatment, small rocks, or chips, remain loose and can puncture tires or become projectiles endangering the rider. One Coastside cyclist likened the loose stones to ball bearings on glass.
The county acknowledges that there are pros and cons to the method.
“Cyclists have voiced concerns during a community-input process that loose chips that may remain on the roadway can pose safety hazards,” the project webpage states.
But the county says chip seals are the most cost-effective manner to maintain roads and an appropriate method for lower traffic routes in its 316-mile network. The method costs approximately half as much as other treatments such as cape seal, slurry seal and micro-surfacing that the county will utilize on roads east of Interstate 280 and in Daly City later this year.
The chip seal method involves several steps. First a layer of emulsion oil is placed on the roadway and then crews spread a layer of crushed rocks on the surface. In order to remove loose rocks the roads are swept immediately, one week later, and again 90 days after the initial work.
In response to emails received from members of the cycling community, Krzysztof Lisaj, principal civil engineer in the Department of Public Works, wrote, “It should be noted that the roads to receive a chip seal as part of the project have all received chip seals previously and the existing roadway surface is a chip seal, which the bicycling community have been enjoying.”
Lisaj emphasized that other methods “have their own challenges.” He concluded his email by stating that the “department has found that the current approach of utilizing chip seals for these sorts of roadways has the best long-term improvement on the roadway system on the Coastside.” ▪
