This November, libraries all over San Mateo County are participating in San Mateo County Reads. This is the fourth year that San Mateo County is partnering with its local libraries to spotlight specific themes of books and authors.
This year, inspired by Indigenous Peoples Month, all the books feature native people who are often left out of the country’s narrative.
“We wanted to engage families and the wider community in areas of social justice and civic engagement,” said Gwenn Lei, the English language arts and history-social science coordinator at the San Mateo County Office of Education. “The (office of education) supports the education side of the program by providing teachers with curricula … and districts receive a starter set of the books to distribute however they like.
“The public libraries partner to provide additional books for the community as well as programming around the theme,” she said.
“The books are selected by a team of librarians and educators. The titles are voted on within each grade,” Lei said. “It’s a great way for the librarians to lend a voice as they interact with the public in a different way.”
There are several books selected for this year, but San Mateo County has also partnered with three of the authors for a few Meet the Author sessions. Each of the books follows this month's theme of the history and cultures of North American indigenous people, and many of the authors and illustrators are of native descent.
“While we are not hosting any events at the Sharp Park Library or the Sanchez Library, we are so excited to support this great county initiative,” Stephanie Saba, the Pacifica Libraries manager said. “Our focus has been on making sure our local schools know about this program and the incredible, virtual author events that are happening.”
The county has three Meet the Author sessions to be held over Zoom from Nov. 16 to 18. Zoom sessions with Jospeh Bruchac, the author of “Rez Dogs,” Angeline Boulley the author of “The Firekeeper’s Daughter,” and Cynthia Leitich Smith, the author of “Jingle Dancer” are open to all. In order to receive a Zoom link, fill out the Google form found on the San Mateo County Reads website. Search online for “San Mateo County Reads.” A list of participating libraries can be found on the website as well.
“I think it’s extremely valuable to have conversations about the books you’re reading and how they relate to the world around you with your peers, your family, and members of your community,” said Saba.
“Public libraries are open to everyone and provide access to books, information and technology. They also provide a safe space for all members of our community to gather, learn new skills, connect with others and participate in engaging programs like San Mateo County Reads and Power Up Afternoons,” she said.
Sharp Park Library and other San Mateo County public libraries will continue with this year’s theme throughout November. Sharp Park Library specifically will also continue with its Power Up Afternoons, which help to enrich after-school experiences for K-12 students.
