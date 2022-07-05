San Mateo County has appointed Ann Stillman to lead the Department of Public Works. Stillman has served in an interim role since last summer when Coastsider Jim Porter retired from the county and took a position at a private engineering firm. The Board of Supervisors will vote to approve the appointment at its July 12 meeting.
Stillman has worked for the county since 1987 taking on progressively challenging roles including projects involving flood control, road improvements and watershed protection. She is a registered civil engineer and holds a Bachelor of Science in environmental resource engineering from Humboldt State University.
The Department of Public Works is responsible for improving and maintaining 315 miles of county roads, managing the Half Moon Bay and San Carlos airports and maintaining county buildings and facilities. Public Works also provides water, sewage and streetlight services in unincorporated areas of the county.
As director, Stillman will oversee an annual budget of more than $200 million and over 300 employees.
“I am thrilled Ann Stillman has accepted the job as our new Public Works director,” County Chief Executive Mike Callagy said in a prepared statement. “Ann possesses the unique traits of analytic skills with a strong work ethic, while also possessing a wealth of knowledge and experience. But what I was most impressed with is Ann’s love of the department, her co-workers and the public she serves.”
In response to questions from the Review and Tribune about particular challenges on the Coastside in the coming years, Stillman highlighted the Midcoast Multi-Modal Trail Improvements Project and the Mirada Road Pedestrian Bridge Replacement Project. Residents can track both projects on dedicated webpages on the department’s website.
“The Trail Project will provide a multiuse path parallel to Highway 1 that will later connect to the City of Half Moon Bay’s trail project,” Stillman wrote. When completed, the trail will run from Montara to Miramar. This will provide a continuous bicycle and pedestrian path separate from vehicle traffic that should increase safety and potentially reduce congestion.
Stillman expects the trail and bridge replacement to be completed later this year or early next year.
The new director also pointed out the complexity of managing infrastructure in the unincorporated areas on the Coastside. “Each unincorporated area generally has unique characteristics and challenges,” Stillman wrote. “The department has limited purview or jurisdiction over much of the infrastructure that residents rely upon daily, with the exception of the county-maintained roads.
“The department understands the importance of working collaboratively with the cities, special districts, Caltrans and other agencies to connect our work and efforts when possible to maintain and improve infrastructure,” she wrote.
Stillman learned to meet challenges such as these while working on the Lower Crystal Springs Dam Bridge. “I think of the decades, obstacles, agencies, and complexities of designing, permitting, and constructing this bridge replacement project and I am very proud to have been a part of the department’s team that saw this through to completion and while I was the deputy director of the Engineering and Resource Protection Division,” she said.
She added that the department is sensitive to an environment that is rich in species and habitat when working on infrastructure.
Stillman is prepared for the department to take on new projects when funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed by Congress last year becomes available. “County departments have worked collaboratively to compile a list of candidate projects that might compete well for funding,” she wrote. The department will also seek additional outside funding, as appropriate, to be put toward larger scale projects.
“I am proud of the work of our department, and I continue to find it interesting, challenging and rewarding,” Stillman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.