Yellow tier restrictions

For the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, San Mateo County has moved to the least restrictive “yellow tier." The new designation now allows expanded capacity and indoor service at bars, restaurants, movie theaters and gyms.

The new regulations go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, May 12, after the county reported improving COVID-19 metrics. This week, the local adjusted case rate fell to 1.8 cases per 100,000 people, with a test positivity rate of 0.6 percent. In the county’s most at-risk communities, the positivity rate is 1.3 percent.

The county now joins San Francisco as the only other Bay Area county and one of just nine counties statewide in the yellow tier and able to expand indoor business. Starting Wednesday, bars, wineries, restaurants, movie theaters and places of worship can expand their indoor capacity. The new regulations also affect outdoor operations, allowing live events at two-thirds capacity, larger outdoor conventions, and up to 100 people to use reserved picnic sites in county parks.

The county also announced today that it would follow the state’s new mask guidance. That means that two weeks after their last shot, fully vaccinated people are no longer required to wear masks outdoors except at crowded events like fairs or concerts. Those who remain unvaccinated must continue wearing masks outside whenever they’re not able to maintain social distancing. Masks are still required at all indoor settings except at home.

The move comes ahead of an expected change in structure on June 15, when Gov. Gavin Newsom has said the state will reopen fully, so long as cases continue to drop.

As of Monday, more than three-quarters of county residents 16 or older had been vaccinated against COVID-19 with at least one dose. To date, 568 residents have died from the virus and 18 remain hospitalized.

More Stories

CoastPride has new home base in Half Moon Bay

CoastPride has new home base in Half Moon Bay

  • 0

CoastPride, a Half Moon Bay-based organization dedicated to providing services and programs designed to advance the local LGBTQ+ community, has a new home. The nonprofit has established a community center on Main Street in Half Moon Bay.

Milch announces 2021 season will be his last
featured

Milch announces 2021 season will be his last

  • Special to the Tribune
  • 0

Entering his 19th year as a head coach of varsity basketball at the high school level, including 11 at Terra Nova, Kenny Milch has announced his retirement from coaching. His last game will coincide with the end of this season.

Pier to reopen Friday, but repairs still necessary
featured

Pier to reopen Friday, but repairs still necessary

  • From staff reports
  • 0

The city of Pacifica announced on Wednesday that it plans to reopen much of the storm-whipped Pacifica Pier at on Friday. The pier has been closed since Jan. 14 after high winds and waves damaged a 40-foot section.

City to change campaign contribution limits

  • By Jane Norhrop
  • 0

A couple of new state laws prompted the Pacifica City Council to revise its campaign disclosure summary form and to reduce its campaign contribution limits.

Pacifica creates plan to meet pension liability

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 0

The California Public Employees’ Retirement System has fallen short in recent years with investments aimed at financing money needed to pay retirees. Cities in San Mateo County, including Pacifica, face annual shortfalls as a result, said City Manager Kevin Woodhouse.

New tsunami maps show increased risk in Pacifica, HMB

New tsunami maps show increased risk in Pacifica, HMB

  • By Sarah Wright and Jane Northrop
  • 0

New maps released this month reveal heightened tsunami risk to coastal neighborhoods in Pacifica and down the coastline. The maps, last updated in 2009, use new data and computer modeling to show a worst-case scenario — a magnitude 9.3 earthquake in the eastern Aleutian Islands off Alaska.

New hire combines financial, economic development roles

New hire combines financial, economic development roles

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 0

The new role of chief financial sustainability officer for the city of Pacifica will be filled by veteran public administrator Yulia Carter. The new position combines the duties of the finance director with economic development manager.

Volunteers fill spots on city committees

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 0

City Council appointed several people to fill vacancies on the Beautification Advisory Committee, the Open Space and Parkland Advisory Committee and the Planning Commission on March 8. All were unanimous votes.

breaking

Adult residents to be eligible for vaccines April 15

  • By Sarah Wright
  • Updated
  • 0

California state officials announced today that anyone over 50 will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine on April 1, and all residents over 16 will be eligible on April 15. Plus, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced any family members taking eligible people to get their shots are also now eligible to g…

