Health officials from 11 Bay Area jurisdictions including San Mateo County say they will lift universal mask requirements for most indoor public settings beginning Wednesday, Feb. 16.

Unvaccinated individuals over age 2 will continue to be required to wear masks in all indoor public settings. Businesses, venue operators and hosts may determine their own paths forward to protect staff and patrons and may choose to require all patrons to wear masks.

The change aligns with the California Department of Public Health’s decision to let expire the statewide indoor mask requirement, which was instated on Dec. 15 during the latest COVID-19 surge. Indoor masking is still required by the state for everyone, regardless of vaccination status, in public transportation, health care settings, congregate settings like correctional facilities and homeless shelters, long term care facilities, and in K-12 schools and childcare settings.

In San Mateo County, the level of virus transmission remains high but has come down considerably from an early January peak. The seven-day lagged case rate average reported by the state on Monday was 85 cases per 100,000 in the population, compared to 144 a week ago. Since the seven-day peak of 239 cases per 100,000 population on Jan. 8, the case rate has declined by 64 percent.

A combination of preventative strategies, which included mask use, vaccination, boosters and testing, along with the community’s cooperation helped get the Bay Area through this last surge together as a stronger community.

“As public restrictions and mandates diminish over time, it is incumbent on all of us to continue to take appropriate precautions,” said San Mateo County Health Officer Dr. Scott Morrow in a prepared release. “As much as we all would like the issues surrounding COVID to be over, they are not. COVID continues to cause a lot of serious disease and death.”

