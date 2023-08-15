San Mateo County is hosting a free Civics 101 Academy to begin on Aug. 30.
Officials say the course will provide an in-depth look at county programs, services, finances and initiatives. Participants will primarily learn from and interact with department heads or their designees about topics such as health, public safety, human services, parks, public finance, sustainability, the justice system and more. Light refreshments will be served.
The academy is also an opportunity for the county to hear from the public about priorities and how to improve the quality of life for folks on the Peninsula.
Civics 101 meets one evening per week from 6 to 8:30 p.m., for nine consecutive weeks. The fall program will run on Wednesdays from Aug. 30 to Oct. 25 at the Regional Operations Center on the campus of the County Government Center, 501 Winslow St., Redwood City.
The sessions will kick off with a visit on Aug. 30 from San Mateo County Executive Make Callagy, San Mateo County Chief Communications Officer Michelle Durand, and San Mateo County Director of Emergency Management Donald Mattei. The county representatives will be there to provide an overview of county government.
For more information and to submit an application, visit smcgov.org. The deadline for applications is Aug. 27. Questions can be directed to Eric Forgaard at eforgaard@smcgov.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.