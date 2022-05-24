San Mateo County released results from the 2022 one-day homeless count on Friday. The figures show a substantial increase in the number of unhoused people living in the county compared to the last tally in 2019.
The county conducts a one-day count of homeless people every two years in order to meet requirements for certain federal funds and to gather information that can provide insight into the scope of the problem. The count took place on Feb. 24 of this year after the 2021 survey was postponed due to COVID-19.
Despite efforts to achieve what county Executive Officer Mike Callagy calls “functional zero” homelessness by the end of 2022, the number of people counted in the survey this year rose to 1,808 — an increase of roughly 20 percent over the total recorded in 2019. The 2022 figure is not much lower than the 1,861 people recorded in 2011, the first tally posted on the county website.
“While that number may sound daunting to some, we know we have the ability and the commitment to end homelessness here in San Mateo County,” Callagy said.
The report from the one-day count differentiates between sheltered and unsheltered homeless populations. Unsheltered people were identified living in cars, RVs, tents, on the street and in other locations by teams of volunteers who spread out across the county during pre-dawn hours. The category of sheltered homeless includes people living in emergency and transitional housing.
The number of sheltered homeless people in the county on the day of the count was 716, an increase of more than 100 since 2019. The opening of the 51-room Coast House transitional housing in Half Moon Bay contributed to this total. The Highway 1 facility provides short-term shelter for people without homes and offers residents support to help them transition into more permanent housing.
The positive trend of bringing more people into transitional housing did not decrease the number of people living without shelter. That figure rose from 901 in 2019 to 1,092 last February.
“We believe the situation could be much worse without the supports we have put in place due to the impacts of the pandemic,” said Ken Cole, director of the county Human Services Agency.
Providing transitional housing is a cornerstone of the county’s effort to eliminate homelessness. Construction has started on a Navigation Center in Redwood City that will include 240 units and space for support service providers. The new facility adds to five converted motels, including Coast House, now providing accommodations in different parts of the county.
More than a quarter of the unsheltered homeless population in the county lives on the coast. The count identified 161 people living without shelter in Pacifica, 68 in Half Moon Bay, and 62 in unincorporated Coastside areas. Pacifica ranked third among cities in the county behind only Redwood City (245) and East Palo Alto (169).
“Together, we know we can put the systems in place to ensure that when individuals and families do experience homelessness, it is rare, brief and one-time,” said Don Horsley, president of the Board of Supervisors who represents the coastal areas. “We know we have work to do, and we are committed to providing the resources necessary to complete that work.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.