A new San Mateo County civil grand jury report echoes what many affordable housing advocates have long argued: Loosely regulated accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, are unlikely to solve the county’s housing crisis and may actually make certain problems worse.
The report acknowledges that ADUs can increase the amount of available housing. At the same time, the jury wrote, “because owners often rent their ADUs to family and friends, they can exacerbate patterns of segregation and exclusion.” Furthermore, “counting ADUs as affordable housing will likely result in cities issuing permits for fewer deed-restricted low-, very low-, and moderate-income apartments and homes.”
“It’s their job to provoke thought,” said John Doughty, assistant city manager for Half Moon Bay. He said the civil grand jury findings are primarily informational, but they can mandate responses from governments within their jurisdiction.
The report calls out Atherton, Hillsborough, Portola Valley and Woodside where, it says, “some residents are up in arms over the state-mandated housing requirements.” To appease these residents, the report continues, “the city governments are proposing counting on ADUs to meet as much as 80 percent of their affordable housing targets.”
The county’s coastal areas take a different approach. Pacifica’s plan relies on ADUs to meet only 15 percent of its affordable housing. Half Moon Bay, which hopes to develop affordable multi-family housing projects on Kelly Avenue and Stone Pine Road, does not count any ADUs toward meeting state requirements, although the city’s Cycle 6 Housing Element does list 102 new ADUs that are anticipated to become available for very low to moderate-income renters over the next eight years as a buffer to meet the mandate if other projects don’t reach the target.
Unincorporated areas of the coast also do not plan on using ADUs to hit affordable housing goals, according to Supervisor Ray Mueller who addressed the issue at his community office hours last week.
The report describes how recent changes to California laws prevent local governments from monitoring ADU permits for affordability and meeting housing targets. Due to these limits, the report concludes, the county “may end up with many affordable housing units that exist only on paper.”
Half Moon Bay City Councilmember Harvey Rarback agrees with the grand jury. “ADUs are not the solution to our affordable housing problem,” he wrote in an email.
To address the problem Half Moon Bay Mayor Deborah Penrose favors offering incentives to homeowners who make ADUs available to low-income renters when they are not used for family members or for caretakers. Penrose wrote that she also sees rent control as a possible short-term policy. She acknowledged that it would have a limited effect in Half Moon Bay, “but for those that it would affect, it might keep some of our folks housed until more ‘affordable housing’ is built.”
A particular challenge for Half Moon Bay, Councilmember Debbie Ruddock pointed out, is that when the multi-unit projects open, they could conceivably soak up all available new construction allocations permitted under the city’s Measure D which restricts development.
Even when ADUs are affordable, the grand jury report goes on to say, relying on them too heavily raises concerns about fair housing. “If minorities are underrepresented among homeowners,” the report points out, “the families and potentially friends of the homeowners will be primarily white.”
The grand jury recommends that the county and all cities within it immediately stop using ADUs to meet their state-mandated affordable housing targets. Additional recommendations include having the county and cities implement a verification system by February 2024 to monitor how ADUs are being used and create incentives that can be offered to ADU owners in exchange for participating in monitoring. By April, each jurisdiction should use data from the monitoring to develop formulas for distributing approved ADUs to different income levels.
The report requires responses to its findings and recommendations from the county and all 20 cities within its boundaries. Each governing body is instructed to indicate whether it agrees or disagrees with the findings in the report and whether it intends to implement each of the recommendations.
In the meantime, housing plans submitted by Pacifica and Half Moon Bay remain under review by the California Department of Housing and Community Development. To date, the department has only approved plans from Redwood City and Brisbane among all cities in the county. It has rejected submissions from 14 other jurisdictions.
