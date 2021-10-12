The San Mateo County Office of Education and local libraries are promoting “good trouble” this fall in this year’s San Mateo County Reads list of book suggestions.

The community reading program is meant to foster togetherness and discussion through literacy. The initiative invites students, families, educators and everyone else to read from a slate of books under a common theme to promote conversations, create connections, foster understanding, and expand interest in reading. The program runs through November.

This year’s books revolve around the concept of getting into “good trouble,” which is rooted in the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis’ fight for civil rights and racial justice. Books include “Hair Love” by Matthew A. Cherry, “Black Brother, Black Brother” by Jewell Parker Rhodes, “Stamped” by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi, and “Our Time Is Now” by Stacey Abrams. Each book carries antiracist messages and calls on the reader to act to create a more inclusive and equitable world.

The initiative will culminate on Nov. 30th with a fireside chat with civil rights activists discussing voting rights.

A list of all upcoming events, as well as educator resources, can be found on the San Mateo County Reads website.

— from staff reports

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories

Don’t forget that your dogs need their vaccinations, too

Don’t forget that your dogs need their vaccinations, too

  • 0

When it comes to preventative medicine for our canine companions, vaccinations are at the top of the list. You should have a conversation with your veterinarian regarding which vaccines your pet needs. A lot of this depends on your dog’s lifestyle and possible exposure risks.

breaking

Police say Daly City woman fell to her death

  • From staff reports
  • Updated
  • 0

UPDATED 3:50 p.m., Tuesday: Pacifica Police say a woman fell to her death from the bluffs on a Mori Point Trail on Sunday morning. The San Mateo County Coroner’s Office identified her as 45-year-old Yvonne Rogan from Daly City. 

+3
Mori Point memorial faces deadline
featured

Mori Point memorial faces deadline

  • By Jane Northrop
  • Updated
  • 0

A makeshift memorial at Mori Point, containing mementos left by walkers, has to go, said the National Park Service. Golden Gate National Recreation Area, a division of the service, oversees the area where the memorial is located at Mori Point.

Housing bill SB 9 passes over city objections

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 0

Senate Bill 9, the California Housing Opportunity and More Efficiency Act, passed the California Senate in May and on Thursday passed the Assembly with a bipartisan vote of 45-19. On Monday, the Senate once again passed it through concurrence and sent it on to the governor’s desk for approval.

FDA approval for vaccine fails to spur local, state mandates

FDA approval for vaccine fails to spur local, state mandates

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 0

Even after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave full approval for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for anyone 16 or older last week, San Mateo County and other local public entities still aren’t mandating vaccination for staff.

Magic Toy Box opens for kids in Eureka Square
featured

Magic Toy Box opens for kids in Eureka Square

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 0

Many classic and new toys can be found at the Magic Toy Box in Eureka Square, but perhaps the most popular toys are the ones that relieve stress, said owner Paige Miller.

Recommended for you