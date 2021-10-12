The San Mateo County Office of Education and local libraries are promoting “good trouble” this fall in this year’s San Mateo County Reads list of book suggestions.
The community reading program is meant to foster togetherness and discussion through literacy. The initiative invites students, families, educators and everyone else to read from a slate of books under a common theme to promote conversations, create connections, foster understanding, and expand interest in reading. The program runs through November.
This year’s books revolve around the concept of getting into “good trouble,” which is rooted in the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis’ fight for civil rights and racial justice. Books include “Hair Love” by Matthew A. Cherry, “Black Brother, Black Brother” by Jewell Parker Rhodes, “Stamped” by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi, and “Our Time Is Now” by Stacey Abrams. Each book carries antiracist messages and calls on the reader to act to create a more inclusive and equitable world.
The initiative will culminate on Nov. 30th with a fireside chat with civil rights activists discussing voting rights.
A list of all upcoming events, as well as educator resources, can be found on the San Mateo County Reads website.
— from staff reports
