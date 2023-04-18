San Mateo County residents charged with parking tickets and other infractions have a new way to pay fees to the court — and ask for fines to be reduced.
Last week the San Mateo County Superior Court announced it had started using an online software called “MyCitations: Ability to Pay Tool.” Through this online portal, users can look up citations, and after answering a few prompts, request a payment plan, research community service or ask for fee reductions based on finances, according to a release from the court.
Shannon Martin, a San Mateo County court services manager, said the county had been doing ability-to-pay determinations on paper for many years, but only for post-disposition cases and didn’t allow for a plea to reduce fees. Martin also noted that the switch was made as part of ongoing nationwide financial justice reform. Fines and fees can take a toll on lower-income populations who might not be able to pay or take time off work to go to court, she said.
This online access was developed as part of a 2016 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice to the Judicial Council of California to build a more accessible system for people to pay based on financial hardships. San Mateo County is now one of 25 counties in the state using this system. All 58 county courts are required by law to use the program by June 30, 2024. The link to pay court citations can be found at mycitations.courts.ca.gov.
In San Mateo County, financial hardship claims are usually reviewed by a state judicial court officer or traffic commissioner. Submitted income is typically compared to the local and federal poverty levels. County staff say the goal of shifting payment requests from paper to digital will save time and money and allow people to ask for aid without appearing in court.
