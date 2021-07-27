For the past year, the coronavirus has dominated headlines. Meanwhile, a more invisible plague has afflicted vulnerable populations: hunger.
A study conducted by the Food Research and Action Center reports that the number of older adults facing food insecurity has risen by 60 percent since 2018. COVID-19 placed further strain on low-income seniors’ access to food. Social distancing, though critical to limiting the spread of the virus, has hindered access to resources like group meals at senior centers or food banks.
In April of last year, Gov. Gavin Newsom launched the Great Plates program that provided older adults with daily meals delivered to their homes from local restaurants. Though it was successful in providing 4,689 San Mateo County seniors with food, federal funding for the program ended on July 9.
Despite the termination of the program, San Mateo County will use federal COVID-19 stimulus funds to continue addressing food insecurity needs among homebound seniors.
“A hard stop would have put a lot of people in a difficult position,” said Board of Supervisors President David J. Canepa. “We could not let 5,000 vulnerable seniors get hungry.”
The county has allocated approximately $4 million to continue serving Great Plates participants through a parallel program called Second Course. Though local restaurants will no longer be called upon to provide seniors with meals, existing service providers will be utilized. A large portion of the budget will go to Second Harvest Food Bank to provide grocery delivery to Great Plates participants who remain in need of food assistance and are able to prepare meals at home.
Almost $2 million a year for the next two fiscal years will be provided to current county-contracted senior nutrition providers for those who are unable to prepare meals.
“Senior Coastsiders was able to transition them to our home-delivered meals program, which ensures those most in need will continue to receive daily, nutritious meals,” said Care Manager Tracy Gould. “The county put in a tremendous effort to make sure that the people who were on the Great Plates program have access to healthy nutrition.”
A major difference in this new program is that, as opposed to three meals six days a week, seniors being provided meals receive only one meal for five days.
“We had a long waitlist prior to the pandemic of those who met the criteria for home-delivered meals and for whom the providers of these meals did not have the capacity to accommodate,” said Chris Rodriguez, deputy director of Aging and Adult Services. “We need to truly identify those individuals who are experiencing food insecurity. We know they exist, and now we need to try to meet their needs.”
Ultimately, the county’s mission is to ensure that no one slips through its fingers.
“We live in a very expensive region, and some individuals may be cutting costs for things like rent, expensive health care, car repair, and are watching their food budget because of it,” said Rodriguez. “That’s part of the effort of Second Course, to see what the need is in the long term.”
Older adults seeking nutrition assistance should call the Aging and Adult Services helpline at (800) 675-8437 for information.
