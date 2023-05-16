The office of County Controller Juan Raigoza has released detailed information about property tax revenues and disbursements for fiscal year 2021-22 — once again there is more value in county land than ever before.
During that period the county collected $3.3 billion in property tax. The figure represents an increase of $129 million or 4 percent over the previous year. This marks the 11th consecutive year that San Mateo County property owners paid more taxes than they did in the preceding year.
The 1 percent general tax on properties generated just under $2.7 billion. The remaining half-billion dollars collected is from voter-approved bond measures and school parcel taxes as well as other charges levied by cities and special districts for services such as sewer maintenance and mosquito abatement.
On the distribution side of the ledger, school districts are the largest beneficiaries receiving a little more than half of the general tax funds collected. Although school funding relies primarily on local property taxes a complicated state process governs distribution of the monies back to individual school districts.
San Mateo County received 26 percent of the general tax funds. That share amounts to about $700 million representing roughly a quarter of the total county budget.
The remaining quarter of the $2.7 billion is distributed to cities, towns and special districts throughout the county. Agencies such as Coastside Fire Protection and Granada Community Service districts are among the special districts on the coast.
The top 10 taxpayers in the county, including PG&E, Genentech, Gilead Sciences, Google, Facebook and United Airlines, generated 7 percent of the amount billed.
The city of Pacifica received just over $22 million in county taxpayer funding from the general property tax as well as state returns from vehicle license fees and school funding formulas. In addition to paying the 1 percent general tax, residents of Pacifica generated more than $1 million through a parcel tax for the school district.
Half Moon Bay’s share of county funding was $3.78 million. The parcel tax for residents living within the boundaries of Cabrillo Unified School District amounted to $1.6 million.
