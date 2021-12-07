Due to high demand, appointments are now required for COVID-19 shots and boosters at all San Mateo County-operated clinics. The county announced it would no longer accept walk-ins in a release issued on Dec. 1.

Appointments for the San Mateo County Event Center or other community clinics are available through MyTurn.ca.gov.

Even with an appointment, attendees should expect a wait time. Boosters are also available at community clinics, health care providers and pharmacies, many without needing an appointment. A schedule of county-operated community clinics is available at https://www.smchealth.org/vaccine-clinic-calendar

Pediatric vaccine shots (ages 5-11) are still available at the children’s clinic also located at the Event Center. Appointments through MyTurn are strongly encouraged, but walk-ins are accepted.

The San Mateo Event Center is located at 1346 Saratoga Drive, San Mateo, 94403.

— from staff reports

