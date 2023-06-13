San Mateo County Executive Mike Callagy released a two-year spending plan covering the county’s budgets from July of this year through June 2025. The $7.7 billion spending projection reflects expectations that the county’s income will begin to decline in the coming years.
The total recommended budget for 2023-24 is $4.1 billion, down from $4.2 billion in the current fiscal year that ends June 30. This represents expenses of more than $5,000 for each resident of the county. For 2024-25 Callagy proposes a budget of $3.6 billion.
In his introduction to the budget proposal, Callagy writes that, although he remains “cautiously optimistic about our future finances,” he sees growing cause for concern. Clouds on the horizon include an increase in commercial vacancies in the county, property reassessments that have resulted in reductions, inflation and high interest rates.
The proposed budget would add 120 positions to the county payroll in the coming year, bringing the total to 5,768 and maintaining the county’s position as the fifth-largest employer in San Mateo. Many of the new positions convert short-term contract employees into permanent roles. At recent meetings of the Board of Supervisors, employees raised concerns about increasing dependence on contract workers.
Among all departments, county Health has the highest budget at more than $1.2 billion in 2023-24, an increase of about $150 million over the current year. Public health expenses have climbed significantly since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the 2019-20 fiscal year the department’s budget was just over $900 million.
The proposal also includes spending reductions of $85 million in community services and $69 million in county administration and finance.
Despite the increase in the number of employees, the cost for benefits is anticipated to go down next year due to savings created by switching health care insurance companies.
In its announcement of the spending plan, the county emphasized its investments in initiatives guided by priorities established by the supervisors: ending homelessness, supporting children and families, updating emergency preparedness and advancing equity.
The detailed budget document runs nearly 1,000 pages and highlights initiatives reflecting goals and priorities that were expressed in public meetings and surveys to create “Shared Vision 2025.” A number of programs will aim to reduce crime, increase life expectancy, increase affordability, close education achievement gaps, make transit accessible, increase community engagement, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and protect natural resources.
As a new feature this year, the plan has a title, “Elevating the Experience,” to go along with a rich selection of color photos and graphic illustrations.
As the first step in an extended process of budget discussions and revisions, the recommendations in the document leave room for adjustments as the economic picture comes into focus.
The Board of Supervisors will hold three days of public hearings beginning at 9 a.m. on June 26. The board will then have until July 1 to accept the recommendations from the county executive and pass a resolution postponing approval of a final budget until Oct. 2. This timeline allows the board to incorporate any updates after the state adopts its budget and the final county expenses for 2022-23 are recorded.
