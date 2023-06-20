Tunitas Creek Beach, once a private property owned by a famous musician, is another step closer to becoming a public recreation area.
Last week, the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors approved an $11.5 million contract to add visitor amenities and parking for the beach. Funding for the renovations will come from the county’s capital projects fund, Measure K sales tax revenue and a grant from the California Department of Parks and Recreation.
“As a person who loves beaches, this is one of the most beautiful beaches I’ve been on in the entire state,” Supervisor Ray Mueller said. “It’s just breathtaking.”
Officials say Tunitas Creek Beach could open to the public as early as mid-2024. When it does, it will be the first project of its kind within county lines in more than half a century, and the only public beach operated by the county itself. Other recreational beaches within county lines are overseen by state, city or site-specific agencies.
The contract approval is a key milestone in a project that spans several years and represents millions of dollars in taxpayer investment. The project was initiated and supported by former District 3 Supervisor Don Horsley. In 2017, the Peninsula Open Space Trust purchased the 58-acre beachfront site from rockabilly crooner and longtime San Francisco resident Chris Isaak for $3.2 million. In 2020, the trust sold the site to the county for $3.2 million. The trust still manages access to the beach through an agreement with the county.
The county plans to create a 65-space parking lot on the site with options for overflow and demolish a decrepit building once owned by Isaak and replace it with a ranger station. The design also includes new paths, scenic overlooks, public restrooms and interpretive signage. (Design and permitting costs were paid for by a Coastal Conservancy grant.)
Advocates say the upgrades will make the area more accessible to people of all ages and abilities.
“With this design, those who are interested in enjoying the views, enjoying a bite to eat or painting the coastal bluffs, can do so from the overlooks or the parking lot,” said County Parks Department Director Nicholas Calderon. “They don’t have to traverse any hills, trails or stairs.”
The project opened to bids in May, and the county received three proposals. Under the recently approved contract and with a 10 percent contingency, Gordon N. Ball, the selected contractor, could be paid up to $12.7 million for the work. Last week the board also had to approve a series of agreements, including undergrounding PG&E utility lines and using the Caltrans right of way to operate the parking lot.
Construction could begin as early as July with the park opening about a year later, though Calderon said the timeline is contingent on the weather.
