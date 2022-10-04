As part of the annual budget cycle, San Mateo County Executive Officer Michael Callagy presented the Board of Supervisors with revisions to the recommended budget he prepared in June. It increased by $791 million over the June amount bringing the final allocation to approximately $4.2 billion.
“This is kind of a momentous occasion where we actually cross over the $4 billion mark in the budget,” Callagy commented.
The revisions to county plans include an increase of 10 staff positions to a total of 5,626 employees.
Increases in salaries and the cost of health benefits for county employees account for about 10 percent of the addition to the June budget. About $200 million of the budget adjustment goes toward investments in capital projects and providing reserve funds to cover increases in costs for departments throughout county government.
When Callagy presented the recommended budget of $3.4 billion in June he warned that potential changes in state funding, inflation and other factors could strain the budget.
As the supervisors discussed the increase of more than 20 percent, they continued to focus on the possibility of an economic downturn in the near future that would reduce revenue.
“I think we are looking at some really stiff headwinds here,” Supervisor Dave Pine observed.
Chief Financial Officer Robert Manchia told the supervisors that the budget was “conservative.” He said projections anticipate an increase of 5 percent in property tax and 2 percent in sales tax revenue. As prices go up with inflation, Manchia explained, sales tax income increases even if people are buying less.
“We continue to be seriously concerned about the economic outlook,” Callagy said. “We’re preparing for the worst-case scenario.”
Callagy told the supervisors that the budget emphasizes three key priorities: housing and homelessness, racial and social justice, and responses to COVID-19.
The budget allocates $185 million in fiscal year 2022-23 for housing and services for unhoused people in the county. Callagy said the county is making progress toward its goal of reaching functional zero homelessness. He expects the first rooms at the new navigation center in Redwood City to become available by the end of the month. When the facility is complete it will provide 240 beds with counseling and other support services on site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.