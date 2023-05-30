The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors has selected Dr. Kismet Baldwin-Santana to become the new county health officer effective Aug. 7. She will replace Pacifica resident Dr. Scott Morrow who is retiring after working for the county for 31 years.
Since April, Baldwin-Santana has served as interim health officer in Sonoma County where she became a deputy health officer in 2020.
Prior to working for Sonoma County she consulted with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention during the COVID-19 pandemic. In that capacity she provided guidance related to controlling the spread of the disease. Baldwin-Santana also spent almost two years as a public health officer for San Joaquin County just prior to the outbreak of COVID-19.
As county health officer, Baldwin-Santana will be responsible for leading staff to guide local responses to disease outbreaks, promote disease prevention, enforce public health laws, coordinate medical resources during a disaster and advise officials on health policy.
After earning her medical degree from Ohio State University, Baldwin-Santana developed a specialization in pediatrics, completing a residency and conducting research in neonatology at UCLA.
Working with infants and families in crisis because of substance abuse and other problems led to Baldwin-Santana’s interest in public health prevention strategies, according to a release. She went back to school and received a master’s degree in public health at University of California, Berkeley.
Baldwin-Santana takes on her new role during a transitional period for county health. At the start of March the state and county ended COVID-19 public health emergency orders after three years. This action resulted in closure of county testing and vaccination sites and ended masking rules. But, as Supervisor Dave Pine noted at the time, it did “not end the county’s continued and focused effort to combat COVID-19.”
Recognizing that other public health issues also warrant attention, the Board of Supervisors convened a special session this week to study the impact of opioids and fentanyl on county residents.
Baldwin-Santana will not arrive as a complete stranger to San Mateo County because local responses to COVID-19 included a regional Bay Area effort. In a prepared statement the incoming health officer said that “as a health officer in the Bay Area, I have worked with many wonderful colleagues in San Mateo County on regional initiatives, including response to COVID-19, mpox, and other public health matters.”
Morrow leaves a legacy of outspoken leadership at the county. In 2020 the New York Times dubbed him “the Silicon Valley doctor who doesn’t mince words” because of his blunt messaging during the pandemic. He objected to county staff editing his health bulletins that delivered blunt messages early in the outbreak of COVID-19.
A high-tech cellphone feature resulted in a frightening 911 call from Pacific Bay Christian School in Pacifica on Wednesday as Pacifica Police initially worried they were responding to a potential school shooting. The call was a false alarm and no one was injured as a result of the incident.
More than a dozen local makers will be gathering in the garden at The Royal Bee Yarn Co. in Pacifica on Saturday for the first annual “MerMay” event, which is part of a neighborhood-wide Mother’s Day Shop and Stroll hosted by “Historic Downtown Pacifica” merchants.
Sunday was Kevin Shane’s first Pacific Coast Dream Machines without his father. For 16 years, Kevin and his dad, Frank Shane, had traveled to every Dream Machines together. But Frank Shane died last year, and so on Sunday his son brought the green 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle they bought 14 years…
Next week, an international group of women philanthropists representing millions of dollars in donations and pledges will convene on the Coastside to discuss how to best use their resources to empower women and girls.
Though it’s technically a competition, the results aren’t close. For the second straight year, San Francisco’s Bianca Valenti swept the podium for the women’s division at the Mavericks Awards, further cementing her status as the most accomplished woman to regularly surf the famous wave.
Updated: 12:28 p.m. A high-tech cellphone feature resulted in a frightening 9-1-1 call from Pacific Bay Christian School in Pacifica on Wednesday as Pacifica Police initially worried they were responding to a potential school shooting. The call was a false alarm and no one was injured as a r…
When Capt. Bill Glasgo started his career with the Pacifica Police Department 25 years ago, the department had 44 sworn officers on staff. This year it has 33 — and five of those positions are vacant. Three have been unfilled for nearly a year.
Recommended for you
Local Events
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become an Advocate today!
Receive full access to Pacifica Tribune all day, everyday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.