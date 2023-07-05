▸ Government body: Pacifica City Council
▸ Time and date: 7 p.m., June 26
▸ Present: Mayor Tygarjas Bigstyck, Mayor Pro Tem Sue Vaterlaus, Council members Sue Beckmeyer, Mary Bier and Christine Boles
▸ Special presentation: The council declared July to be “parks make life better” month in celebration of Pacifica’s parks and the people who maintain and improve them. Director of the Parks, Beaches and Recreation Department Bob Palacio received several accolades from members of the council due to his diligent work since he entered his current position in December 2022. “It’s been a pleasure to have you come aboard,” said Bier.
▸ Fire season: Ken Miles addressed the City Council to speak about the upcoming fire season, which will continue through October. Miles brought up that Montara burnt to the ground in 1929. “Can that happen here? I think so.” He spoke on the heavy rainfall this past year that has promoted the growth of weeds that will dry out during the summer and can easily be set ablaze. He asked the community not to set off dangerous explosives that could easily ignite a hillside this coming Fourth of July. “Soon, around October-November, we will have hot easterly winds, (called) the Devil Winds,” said Miles, which he said was the most dangerous period of the fire season.
▸ $1,000 permits for tree removal: Paul Totah and Gail Benton Shoemaker from Tree City Pacifica voiced discontent with the new $1,000 permit fee for tree pruning and removal. Totah was opposed to the cost-recovery attempts by local government, which he said should be included in the city services provided to taxpayers. He also mentioned the much lower cost for tree removal in surrounding cities. “South San Francisco charges $112 for a tree permit; San Bruno charges $105,” said Totah, suggesting the lower prices would encourage residents to follow the ordinance as opposed to circumvent it.
▸ Seawall project: Larry Bothin, Linda Quinn and Frank Vella spoke about the proposed seawall project, which they favored. They requested an update on the Coastal Commission’s attempts to block the construction of a seawall in favor of planned regression, which would see the natural incursion of ocean on land and the loss of current housing and infrastructure that would consequently occur. “As a homeowner I’m tired of being demonized for my ‘selfish greed’ to protect what I bought and paid for my entire working life,” said Bothin. Their comments were met with applause from audience members. Bigstyck continued to throw his weight behind the construction of a seawall, which he has long favored.
▸ Pacifica Safe Parking Permit update: Anita Rees, executive director at the Pacifica Resource Center, raised awareness of the Pacifica Safe Parking Permit project. The program consists of nine parking spaces that can be had for no longer than 29 days.
Twenty-four people have been in the program during its single year of operation. “All have a connection to the city of Pacifica through either family or work,” she said. She ended her comments by saying some participants have been harassed by people who resent their presence: “Compassion is a core value of the city of Pacifica, and all residents should feel safe where they sleep.” Bier took time out of her council communications to directly address this, her speech uncharacteristically halting and hesitant. “We as a council created a program where we have put people in the public right of way, and have put them,” she paused to take a long breath. “We put them in a place where they don’t feel safe anymore. Where the community around these folks… are harassing them and making them feel unsafe… Leave them alone!” Pacifica Police Chief Maria Sarasua said that people found to be harassing those in the PSPP program will face legal repercussions.
▸ The Bluffs apartments: The council heard the proposal for the apartment building known as The Bluffs at 380 Esplanade Ave. to be acquired and rehabilitated by the California Municipal Finance Authority. “As I was reading that we’ll have housing designated for very low affordable housing which is below the 50 percent median level, I got very excited by that,” said Bigstyck. Current tenants would not be rushed out, but rather replaced as they left of their own volition. Taking into account the very real possibility of further erosion on the cliff where the building sits, insurance would be purchased for potential “catastrophic losses” in which case the building would be demolished on the company’s dollar. The motion passed unanimously.
▸ Changes to the Library Advisory Committee: The re-organization of the Library Advisory Committee involves a change from a 14-member body to a seven- to nine-person one. The new smaller committee would be appointed for terms of either two or four years. Further specifications such as youth committee members and whether or not they would have fully fledged status was agreed to be discussed at a later date. The motion to disband the current committee’s membership and the change in the number of members was passed unanimously.
▸ Adoption of the city budget: Woodhouse acknowledged the “amazing work” of Assistant City Manager Yulia Carter and her team in creating a “budget that does not present a structural deficit for the city.” Carter then took to the podium to go over the final version of the city’s budget for the coming year. Highlights include $48.9 million in projected revenue, almost 3.4 percent above the revised budget recently presented to the City Council for review, with a projected surplus of $334,000. Carter ended by mentioning that the city is a recipient of the budget excellence award, which is the city’s very first national award. The motion passed unanimously.
— Adrian Fernandez
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.