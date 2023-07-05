Government body: Pacifica City Council

▸ Time and date: 7 p.m., June 26

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories

Pride runs over in second communitywide event

Pride runs over in second communitywide event

  • By Jenna Hards, staff writer
  • Updated
  • 0

This past Saturday, community members gathered for the second annual Pacifica Pride Parade. The rainbow-bedecked event featured unique floats, representation from LGBTQ+ groups and plenty of food and activities for all ages. 

Library welcomes virtual poets, even those who don’t yet know it

Library welcomes virtual poets, even those who don’t yet know it

  • By Jenna Hards, staff writer
  • 0

The Sharp Park Library is hosting a virtual poetry reading night, welcoming everyone regardless of experience with the art form. The Zoom event will feature the city’s poet laureate, Toni Mirosevich, reading some of her works before the floor is opened up to guests. 

Tickets on sale for firehouse fundraiser dinner

  • 0

Tickets are now on sale for Dinner on the Point, an annual fundraiser benefiting the historic Pedro Point Firehouse in Pacifica. The deadline to purchase tickets is Saturday, June 10. In years past, the event has sold out.

Gabrielli retires from Recology of the Coastside

Gabrielli retires from Recology of the Coastside

  • By Chris Hunter, special to the Tribune
  • Updated
  • 0

Benjamin Franklin is known for many things but most people are unaware that in Philadelphia in 1757 he originated the idea that cities needed to collect garbage and clean the streets. His plan was interrupted by the Revolutionary War, and street cleaning didn’t gear up for another hundred years.

County appoints health officer to replace Morrow

County appoints health officer to replace Morrow

  • By Peter Tokofsky
  • Updated
  • 0

The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors has selected Dr. Kismet Baldwin-Santana to become the new county health officer effective Aug. 7. She will replace Pacifica resident Dr. Scott Morrow who is retiring after working for the county for 31 years.

Coastal Commission approves Linda Mar surf camp proposal
featured

Coastal Commission approves Linda Mar surf camp proposal

  • By Peter Tokofsky
  • Updated
  • 0

At its May meeting the California Coastal Commission approved an agreement with the city of Pacifica that revises permitting procedures for surf camps and schools at Linda Mar Beach. The new policies make it easier for nonprofit surf schools to gain access to the coast with the goal of incre…

Ocean Shore students turn sights to other ocean

Ocean Shore students turn sights to other ocean

  • By April Seager
  • 0

Parent-volunteer Jesse Patterson helped students from Ocean Shore School build stone sculptures called inuksuit at Linda Mar Beach in Pacifica recently as part of the school’s annual Oceans Week. Made by stacking flat stones, inuksuit are used by Indigenous peoples in the Arctic region of No…

Former chef opens foodie dog bakery

Former chef opens foodie dog bakery

  • By April Seager
  • Updated
  • 0

Sarah Daeuber, of Half Moon Bay, bakes with quality ingredients like fresh-ground peanut butter, hand-grated carrots and honey from Pacifica-based NorCal Bees, but the treats she makes are not for humans. They’re for dogs.

Recommended for you