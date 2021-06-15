The Pacifica City Council supported an extension of the California Tenant Relief Act, Senate Bill 91, granting statewide protections to residential tenants for non-payment of rent due to COVID-19 financial distress. The legislation is currently due to expire on June 30.
At their June 9 meeting, council members directed the city manager to send a letter in support to the governor and state legislators hoping to extend residential eviction protections statewide. They also asked to include a statement that they wish to make the process to apply for relief easier and the method to disperse funds simpler.
SB 91 also created the California Emergency Rental Assistance Program where state and federal funds are used to alleviate the rental debt experienced by renters and property owners. If eligible, renters could receive up to 80 percent relief from the rent owed, said City Manager Kevin Woodhouse.
Currently, there is no indication that the state will extend SB 91 past June 30, or that the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors will support an extension, Woodhouse said. In addition, it is not settled in the courts whether a residential eviction moratorium will be upheld, Woodhouse said.
The vote was 4-1 with Councilmember Sue Vaterlaus voting no.
“We are no longer in the urgent situation,” Vaterlaus said. “I’d like to specify that SB 91 is difficult to manage. They need to change the system so people can more easily apply. There are a lot of outstanding rents that have not been paid. Some say they don’t have to pay back rent. It makes it hard for both sides. They are going to have to pay it back.”
Mayor Sue Beckmeyer said there seems to be a bottleneck in the system as the county was awarded millions, but only half of the funding has been requested.
Councilmember Mike O’Neill noted people are still being laid off from jobs.
“I’ve been told it takes three hours to fill out the paperwork. That’s ridiculous,” he said. “We support making it simpler as the Board of Supervisors did.”
Suzanne Moore and Remi Tan urged Council to extend the moratorium. Tan also wanted to make sure landlords were fairly treated.
